Metro and residents unite to tackle Plastic View’s waste crisis

Household waste and construction rubble removers, who continue to dump at Plastic View informal settlement, have been warned to stop or face the consequences.

This comes after two large-scale clean-up operations were carried out at the site, where ongoing illegal dumping has become a serious environmental and health concern.

For months, reports have surfaced that some waste and construction rubble removers have been offloading rubble and household waste at Plastic View to cut disposal costs.

Moreleta Park residents have long endured smoke, noise, and illegal dumping in the area. They say the latest interventions are a step forward, but lasting solutions are still needed.

The most recent clean-ups was led by the metro last week, focusing on removing wet waste west of the settlement.

A follow-up community-driven clean-up took place on October 28, after receiving the city’s approval a month prior.

Deirdré van Helsdingen, founder of the Pretoria East Community Caring Forum, said the group concentrated on the southern side of the settlement, where they built a ground berm to block illegal dumping often enabled by ‘boom gate bribes’.

“Some wet waste was also moved from the immediate vicinity of the shacks to improve hygiene and accessibility,” she said.

Van Helsdingen said the residents of Plastic View did not take part in the clean-up.

“To date, there has been no financial or physical contribution from settlement residents. Property tax-paying residents of Moreleta Park continue to bear the costs of cleaning and managing the waste, despite ongoing environmental damage caused by poor waste control,” she said.

While some squatters rejected the clean-up, claiming they had not granted permission, Van Helsdingen said the operation was essential for health and environmental reasons.

She said the area has become a serious pollution hotspot, but the initiative succeeded in reclaiming parts of the land and limiting dumping access.

“We even had punctured tyres due to illegally dumped rubble,” she added.

She said the community plans to maintain the newly constructed ground berms and called on the metro to strengthen by-law enforcement and develop a sustainable waste management plan.

Van Helsdingen stressed that refuse removal is funded through property taxes, and it is unfair for ratepayers to shoulder the burden of illegal occupants who disregard by-laws.

“We will continue supporting upliftment and maintenance efforts in Moreleta Park and surrounding areas,” she said.

“Our partnership with the city is crucial, and we believe continued collaboration will lead to lasting environmental improvement.”

She described current on-site conditions as ‘deeply concerning’.

“The smell is unbearable, and pigs are living among the shacks. This violates municipal by-laws and poses serious health and environmental risks,” she said.

She warned that greywater runoff from the settlement flows directly into the Moreleta Spruit, polluting downstream water sources.

“The water is thrown onto the ground, mixes with waste, and eventually flows into the Moreleta Spruit. This is a serious environmental hazard,” she said.

She said, addressing the issue at Plastic View will require urgent and co-ordinated action from the metro, along with provincial and national government support, especially as unregulated occupation and undocumented residents continue to strain municipal resources.

According to the Tshwane Waste Management By-law, “Any person who fails to ensure that garden waste, bulky waste, or special domestic waste is properly disposed of within the prescribed timeframes and in a manner that prevents health risks or public nuisance may face a fine of R5 000”.

Similarly, individuals or companies that dump, drop, spill, or place waste in public areas outside of designated municipal containers or authorised disposal sites can also be fined R5 000.

Furthermore, anyone who instructs or allows another person to dump waste illegally may be liable for a fine of up to R10 000. Apart from fines, those found guilty of illegal dumping may also face prosecution.

People or businesses need to dump waste at approved landfill sites.

Domestic landfill sites can be found at the corner of Molefe Makinta and Soutpan roads, Soshanguve; Molefe Makinta Highway, Ga-Rankuwa; Hatherley, Solomon Mahlangu Drive, Nellmapius; and Zithobeni Road, Bronkhorstspruit.

The metro also has nine garden refuse sites for the free disposal of less than 1.3 tons. They are at Daan De Wet Nel Drive, Dorandia, Pretoria North; Koorsboom Street, Magalieskruin, Sinoville; 26th Avenue, Menlo Park; Japie Peens Street, Mountain View, Sytze Wierda Avenue, Philip Nel Park; Rooihuiskraal Road and Kruger Avenue in Centurion; St Joseph Avenue, Eersterust and Alwyn Street, Waltloo.

The metro has two transfer stations: Lucas Mangope Road, Mabopane and Cullinan Road, Cullinan.

