Eldoraigne water pipeline project delayed again, new completion date December

The long-awaited Eldoraigne water pipeline replacement project, which aims to address years of persistent leaks and deteriorating water infrastructure in the area, has once again been delayed.

The metro has confirmed that the project, initially expected to be completed in the first week of November, will now only be finalised by December 5.

This latest delay follows months of setbacks and rescheduled timelines, leaving many residents frustrated as they continue to deal with frequent pipe bursts and low water pressure.

According to metro spokesperson Lindela Mashigo, construction along Kern and Colin roads did not begin in August as previously announced.

“The actual commencement date of the Eldoraigne water pipe replacement project was September 4,” he said.

Mashigo explained the delay was caused by administrative processes.

“Delays were encountered in the nomination of the Project Steering Committee, which was appointed on September 1, and the appointment of the Community Liaison Officer, which followed on September 3.”

He added that interviews for the liaison position had to be postponed so that the newly nominated committee could participate, while the Expanded Public Works Programme Lottery list of participants was only finalised on September 17.

Mashigo said that since construction began, steady progress has been made.

“To date, the site has been established, existing services have been explored, and excavation of launching and receiving pits for pipe drilling and cracking has been completed,” he said.

He confirmed that 150m of 110mm diameter pipeline has already been installed along Kern Street.

“The estimated total value of the project is R5 289 989, inclusive of contingencies and cost per acquisition (CPA), and exclusive of VAT. So far, R358 318 has been spent on the work completed to date.”

Mashigo said there have been no changes to the project scope or budget.

He added that the completion date of December 5 should be achieved, although hard rock formations in the area might result in minor delays.

He said measures are in place to limit disruptions to residents during construction.

“Existing services exploration and underground detection are done before actual construction begins, and continuous communication between project personnel and the community is maintained through the Community Liaison Officer,” said Mashigo.

The Eldoraigne pipeline replacement forms part of the city’s broader effort to replace ageing infrastructure and reduce the frequency of water leaks and bursts.

When the project was first announced earlier this year, the metro said work would begin in January and be completed by March.

However, Mashigo later confirmed that the start was delayed several times due to budget constraints, and a new start date of August was set.

At the time, Mashigo explained that there were challenges with budget limitations, which resulted in the reprioritisation of works.

Suburbs with the most critical pipelines were given higher priority.

He also previously highlighted the risks of not replacing old infrastructure, saying the Department of Water and Sanitation maintains a risk register that evaluates potential hazards such as pipe bursts, contamination, and infrastructure damage.

“The city is fully aware of the associated risks. As a result, the city is focusing on critical single-pipe replacements rather than upgrading entire networks, due to limited funding.”

He said pipes that are more prone to breakdowns are prioritised to reduce the risk of leaks, unplanned service interruptions, and property damage, and pressure-reducing valves are installed in high-pressure areas to prevent further bursts.

Eldoraigne resident Daniella Joubert said she is relieved to finally see visible progress after what felt like endless months of waiting.

“For so long, we kept hearing that the project was coming, but nothing happened. Now that we can actually see progress, it gives us hope,” she said.

Joubert added that residents had grown tired of recurring leaks and water cuts, saying she hopes the completion of the project will bring stability.

“Every few weeks there was another burst pipe or low water pressure problem. I just hope that once it’s done, we’ll finally have a more reliable supply.”

She understands that such projects take time, but urged the metro to meet its new deadline.

“It’s encouraging to see workers on site and actual progress being made. After months of waiting, all we want is for this project to be completed properly so we can put these constant water problems behind us,” she said.

Ward 69 councillor Cindy Billson previously expressed optimism about the project, describing it as a significant achievement for the community, especially in a water-scarce country.

Billson said the community has long suffered from frequent water cuts and inconsistent service due to the ageing system.

“Old, unreliable pipes mean residents often face water cuts, which is frustrating and inconvenient,” she said.

She stressed the environmental and financial importance of the project, adding that reducing leaks would conserve water and save the metro money on repeat repairs.

“New pipes mean cleaner, safer water without worries about contamination from rusty old infrastructure,” she added.

