Prepare for scheduled water shutdown for Murrayfield

The Tshwane Metro has announced a scheduled water supply interruption that will affect the Murrayfield supply area on Tuesday, November 25.

The planned shutdown will allow technicians to install fire hydrants on Clifford and Griselda roads.

According to metro spokesperson Lindela Mashigo, the installation is expected to take eight hours, from 08:00 until 16:00.

“The work will require the temporary shutdown of the water supply to the area.”

“It is critical to ensure the reliability and safety of the water network,” Mashigo said.

The metro apologised for the inconvenience and encouraged the community to continue embracing water-saving habits even after the maintenance work is completed.

He urged residents to use water sparingly and prepare for the outage.

He continued, stating that as part of the ongoing level one water restrictions, residents may not water or irrigate gardens with hosepipes or sprinklers between 06:00 and 18:00 or fill swimming pools.

He also recommended avoiding washing vehicles with hosepipes, planting indigenous or drought-resistant shrubs, using a broom instead of a hose to clean driveways and patios, and covering swimming pools to reduce evaporation.

To save water generally, he said that grey water should be used to flush toilets and water gardens, water-saving devices be installed where possible, and to frequently check taps and toilets for leaks.

In the bathroom, he asks residents to install low-flow showerheads and tap aerators, use dual-flush toilet cisterns, take shorter showers instead of baths, and turn off the taps while brushing teeth or shaving.

He also asked that people report leaks, burst pipes and any water wastage immediately.

Resident can contact 012 358 9999 or 080 1111 556 to report no water supply, burst water pipes, leaking meters or blocked street sewers.

Illegal water connections should be reported on 012 358 9060, and non-payment can be reported on 012 345 8514.

For general account enquiries, call 012 358 9999.

Residents are encouraged to plan for the outage, store adequate water, and assist neighbours where possible as the city works to improve the reliability of water services in the area.

