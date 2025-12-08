Metro launches virtual support to resolve municipal queries

Pretoria residents will now be able to resolve billing, rates, credit control, and metering issues directly with officials via Zoom.

This comes after the metro launched a refreshed virtual engagement programme running until December 13, offering real-time assistance across several service categories.

MMC for Finance Eugene Modise said residents can connect directly with revenue officials using the digital platform, ensuring that their queries are attended to promptly, professionally, and with personalised attention.

“The City of Tshwane’s Group Financial Services is pleased to introduce the renewed programme because it brings municipal services even closer to the residents and businesses we serve.”

He explained that the shift to virtual engagement reflects the metro’s commitment to continuously improving service delivery and providing convenient alternatives for customers who require direct interaction with officials.

Modise added that, by using digital communication tools, the city is empowering customers to access essential services from their homes, offices or mobile devices.

“We are saving people time and improving their overall customer experience,” he said.

He noted that the virtual outreach sessions are designed to provide focused assistance across all major account-related concerns.

The programme will cover account and billing queries, including corrections of estimations, property rate queries, credit control matters with support for repayment arrangements, repairs of water leakages and faulty electricity meters, as well as indigent programme queries and registrations.

Modise said residents only need to log onto Zoom and select the meeting ID that aligns with the nature of their query.

“Hosts are grouped according to service categories so that customers are connected directly with specialised officials.”

He added that, once admitted into a session, users may share their screens and upload documents, including account numbers, photos of electricity or water meter readings, or any supporting attachments required for immediate and accurate assistance.

The virtual engagements will operate Mondays to Fridays from 16:00 to 19:00 and Saturdays from 08:00 to 13:00. It will not be unavailable on Sundays and public holidays.

To streamline access for account-related matters, residents and businesses can choose from seven dedicated service categories:

For general enquiries, join Host 1 on Meeting ID 95664834215, Host 2 on 91973875450, Host 3 on 98524983901, Host 4 on 93410697430, or Host 5 on 91754015160.

For repayment arrangements, Host 1 can be accessed on Meeting ID 93826227846 and Host 2 on 97744454876.

Business-related queries can be directed to Host 1 on Meeting ID 94560999162.

Property rate queries can be handled on Meeting ID 91561224622.

Social development queries are available through Host 1 on Meeting ID 93071144128.

Water metering queries can be addressed on Meeting ID 94744014609.

Electricity and prepaid metering queries can be resolved on Meeting ID 98797769028.

Modise confirmed that the passcode for all meetings is Outreach1.

“For customers who need help accessing the Zoom sessions, the city has provided the support email [email protected],” he said.

Modise added that this initiative reaffirms the metro’s dedication to delivering responsive, transparent, and citizen-centred services.

“We encourage all residents and businesses with account-related matters to make use of this opportunity to receive real-time and professional support from our Group Financial Services team.”

