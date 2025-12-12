Final phase of Eldoraigne water pipeline upgrade begins

Eldoraigne residents may soon receive long-awaited relief as the major water pipeline replacement project nears completion.

The project aims to strengthen the water supply and reduce the frequency of pipe bursts.

Tshwane metro spokesperson Lindela Mashigo confirmed that the project has reached a significant milestone, with meaningful progress made in installing the new pipeline.

He said the replacement forms part of a critical infrastructure investment aimed at improving supply reliability and reducing the frequency of bursts that have historically disrupted the area.

“To date, approximately 80% of the pipeline installation work has been completed. This translates to 720m of new pipe already installed,” Mashigo explained.

He noted that this portion represented the most technically demanding stage of the programme and that the team is now on track for its revised completion deadline of January 15, 2026.

“Work is currently focused on the remaining 180m, along with reinstatement tasks such as road resurfacing and site rehabilitation,” he said.

According to Mashigo, these finishing touches are essential for restoring the area to municipal standards and ensuring the new infrastructure operates efficiently once commissioned.

He acknowledged that the previously revised deadline of December 5 could not be met due to unexpected underground challenges.

“Teams encountered excessive hard rock along Collin [Road], as well as dense tree-root formations. These conditions trapped specialised pipe-bursting equipment and slowed progress despite mitigation efforts. However, the challenges did not compromise the structural integrity of the work completed to date,” added Mashigo.

He emphasised that the project scope has remained unchanged and that no new work had to be added to the project scope.

As a result, the project budget remains at the initial R5.2-million, with no cost escalations incurred, despite the unforeseen ground conditions.

He said the city viewed this financial stability as a positive indicator of sound project management and value for money.

With the final stretch underway, Mashigo said the contractor is now focused on the outstanding pipeline section and wrapping up reinstatement.

“These finishing stages are crucial to ensuring that, once commissioned, the upgraded pipeline performs optimally, reduces maintenance requirements, and enhances long-term service reliability for the Eldoraigne community.”

Mashigo thanked residents for their patience and co-operation, noting that the replacement of critical bulk water infrastructure represents an investment in a more resilient Eldoraigne.

He added that the progress shows the metro’s steady momentum toward the goal of improved service reliability.

Community Liaison Officer Chantel Steyl said the team on the ground is also satisfied with the pace of the work.

Steyl explained that the project is progressing well and that the team aims to finish soon, with the remaining tasks to be completed in January.

She also addressed concerns raised by residents in recent days about discoloured water and reassured the community that the team has already been working on the matter by opening hydrants to flush out the brown water.

In an update to residents, Ward 69 councillor Cindy Billson further explained that brown or discoloured water is common when work is done on pipes, as sediment and minerals inside the network become disturbed and flow into household taps.

“Although it looks alarming, it is usually due to rust, sand, or mineral build-up being flushed through the system.”

She offered several tips for residents while the system stabilises.

She advised that they should run their cold tap for a few minutes to help flush the line.

Billson also cautioned residents to avoid using hot water until the cold water clears, as discoloured water entering a geyser may lead to long-term problems.

“Do not do laundry until the water clears, as it may stain clothing. If the water remains brown after flushing for 10–15 minutes, please log a reference number with the Department of Water and Sanitation,” she stated.

“Households with filters may need to rinse or replace their cartridges after the system stabilises.”

Billson told residents they can expect water to clear gradually and that brief pressure fluctuations may also occur after pipe work.

Should any area fail to clear after a reasonable time, she urged residents to share their reference number and street address so the matter can be escalated.

This latest update marks a significant turnaround for a project that has faced multiple delays.

Mashigo previously told Rekord that there would be a delay in the project, shifting the completion date from the first week of November to December 5 due to administrative processes. The project had already been delayed several times before.

In November, Mashigo explained that construction along Kern Street and Collin Road did not begin in August as planned.

“The actual commencement date of the Eldoraigne water pipe replacement project was September 4,” he said.

He noted that delays occurred in nominating the Project Steering Committee, which was appointed only on September 1, and in selecting the Community Liaison Officer (CLO), finalised on September 3.

Interviews for the CLO position had also been postponed so that the new committee could participate, while the EPWP lottery list of participants was only completed on September 17.

Despite these setbacks, Mashigo reported that the site had been established, existing services explored, and excavation for pipe drilling and cracking completed.

By November, 150m of 110mm diameter pipeline had been installed along Kern Street, with almost R360 000 spent of the R5.2-million budget.

