Mamelodi community cleans school for first term

Shirinda Primary School learners in Mamelodi West Section B2 kicked off their year in a clean and healthy learning environment on Wednesday.

This came after members of the Mamelodi community came together to clean school classrooms, toilets, windows, and cut overgrown grass.

“We came together to prepare the school on January 12, by cleaning the school [to] create a healthy learning environment for the learners,” said community member Howard Mabena.

He said last year, on World AIDS Day, a sponsor approached their community, looking for 10 school children that they could ‘adopt’ for the 2026 school year. This adoption would include benefits for the school that the children attend.

“We chose Shirinda Primary School in Mamelodi West, because the school had been neglected for far too long,” said Mabena.

The sponsor will be donating school uniforms, stationery, and other goodies to the learners at the school on January 16.

“The stakeholders came together and decided to clean the school first, before the sponsor could come and do the handover of uniforms and school supplies.

“We brought help from the correctional service, parents, community members and other stakeholders to make this event successful,” he continued.

Mabena added that the sponsors will be handing over uniforms to 10 Grade two learners, eight South African citizens and two foreign nationals.

“We will also have a pageant, a dance-off, and a raffle for the children, with prizes like dental health supplies.

We want to support Shirinda Primary School, which has been neglected in the past.”

He added that this support will not end there. The 10 learners will receive tutoring and support until they graduate from high school and enter higher education.

“It’s a community effort to raise these children,” he concluded.

