Four arrested for public violence during illegal CBD blockade

MMC for Community Safety Alderman Hannes Coetzee has recently condemned the actions of a group of disgruntled taxi drivers who blocked a busy intersection in protest of their vehicles being impounded.

On January 19, taxi drivers and private vehicles blocked off an intersection near Sammy Marks Square, requiring metro police to intervene.

According to a social media post made by the TMPD, several taxis unlawfully blocked key streets in the CBD while conducting and illegal protest, causing significant disruptions to traffic and endangering public safety.

The following streets were affected as a result: Madiba, Lilian Ngoyi and Johannes Ramokhoase streets.

The illegal blockade sealed off key routes in the CBD in an attempt to protest the impoundment of vehicles that were operating illegally for reward in contravention of the National Land Transport Act.

The MMC said their actions brought traffic to a standstill and posed a serious risk to commuters, businesses and emergency services.

With the help of the SAPS, officers were able to clear the affected areas in due course.

Coetzee said the actions taken by the drivers will not intimidate the metro in any way as they vow to continue enforcing road safety regulations, which include the impounding of unroadworthy or non-compliant vehicles.

“The City of Tshwane will not be bullied or intimidated into abandoning the rule of law. Our responsibility is to protect the safety of residents, commuters and road users and to ensure that everyone operates within the law. Law enforcement will continue to act firmly, fairly and without fear or favour, even when it is politically uncomfortable,” Coetzee said.

He commended the police’s actions as five taxis were impounded, and four suspects were arrested for public violence.

All the impounded vehicles were taken to the TMPD pound at cost, and the arrested suspects were detained at a local police station.

The clash has since been doing the rounds on social media, with various videos circulating showing motorists resisting having their vehicles towed, and police trying to contain the situation.

Coetzee alleged that the police had first tried reasoning with the drivers before resorting to force, but the drivers refused to move their vehicles.

“TMPD officers initially engaged the operators calmly and issued repeated lawful instructions for the vehicles to be removed. These instructions were ignored.

“When it became clear that the operators intended to intimidate the city into abandoning enforcement, TMPD proceeded with the impoundment of non-compliant vehicles in line with the NLTA and applicable municipal by-laws,” Coetzee said.

Since the start of the year, the TMPD, via its Taxi Unit and supporting departments, has been routinely impounding taxis in line with their road safety operations.

Last week, on January 15, 24 scholar transport vehicles were impounded in the CBD and Mayville.

On January 9, TMPD Public Transport and Task Team Unit impounded 30 minibuses in Pretoria West and the CBD.

On January 6, 15 minibus taxis and a bus were impounded in Centurion and the CBD. The TMPD Overload Control Unit (OCU) in Centurion and Akasia inspected 115 trucks for load compliance. Several trucks failed the test and were charged for non-compliance with load regulations.

On December 31, 19 minibus taxis (3 of which were food delivery vehicles) were impounded in the CBD and Olievenhoutbosch.

Coetzee said, despite this, taxi operators must find lawful ways to protest and not resort to actions that can affect and possibly endanger others.

“Illegal operations, unlawful protests and the deliberate disruption of public infrastructure undermine economic activity, erode public confidence, and place lives at risk. These actions also erode compliance with planning and transport frameworks that are essential for sustainable urban development. They will not be tolerated.

He said that the metro “calls on all taxi associations and operators to engage through lawful and constructive channels to resolve disputes and raise concerns.

“Compliance with legislation and municipal by-laws is not optional, and enforcement operations will continue across the city to ensure safe, orderly and reliable transport systems for all.”

He added that the metro understands its firm enforcement decisions may attract criticism from those who argue that decisive governance carries political risk.

However, he maintained that the Multiparty Coalition Government remains clear that effective governance, public safety and respect for the law must always take precedence over intimidation and disorder.

