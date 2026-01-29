Zero tolerance for dumping in Wolmer

Illegal dumping hotspots in Wolmer, in the north of Pretoria, have been cleared following swift intervention by the Tshwane metro’s waste department, prompting a renewed call for residents to take responsibility for protecting their community.

Ward 2 Councillor Quentin Meyer confirmed that two problematic sites, an empty stand opposite Wolmer Park and another location at 415 Broodryk Street, were cleaned after being reported to the municipality.

The areas had become dumping grounds, creating environmental and health concerns for nearby residents.

According to Meyer, the prompt clean-up demonstrates that illegal dumping will not be ignored in Ward 2 and that reports from the community are taken seriously.

“I want to thank the waste department for responding so quickly to the illegal dumping hotspots I reported.

“Both sites have now been cleaned, and this sends a clear message that illegal dumping will not be tolerated.”

Residents living near the affected areas welcomed the clean-up, citing that dumping on open land has long been a frustration.

“Illegal dumping not only affects the appearance of the neighbourhood but also attracts vermin, creates unpleasant odours, and poses health risks, particularly to children who play near open spaces,” Luke Bosman said.

Meyer stressed that while the metro can respond and clean up, lasting change depends on the behaviour of residents themselves.

He urged community members to stop using open spaces and empty stands as dumping sites and to make use of legal refuse removal services instead.

“I want to sincerely ask all residents, please let us stop destroying our own area through illegal dumping.

“Let’s work together to look after our community and keep Wolmer clean and safe for everyone.”

The councillor also reiterated a zero-tolerance approach to illegal dumping in Ward 2.

Residents were encouraged to report dumping incidents immediately and, where possible, take photographs to assist authorities in identifying offenders.

Meyer said in previous incidents within the ward, those responsible for illegal dumping were held accountable and required to clean up the waste themselves.

According to Meyer, community co-operation is key to preventing repeat offences.

“We can only succeed if residents work with the municipality and with each other. Keeping Wolmer clean is a shared responsibility,” he said.

The metro has repeatedly warned that illegal dumping is an offence and that offenders may face fines or other penalties.

Despite this, dumping on vacant land and road verges remains a challenge in many areas in the north.

Do you have more information about the story?

Please send us an email to [email protected] or phone us on 083 625 4114.

For free breaking and community news, visit Rekord’s websites: Rekord East

For more news and interesting articles, like Rekord on Facebook, follow us on Twitter or Instagram or TikTok or WhatsApp Channel