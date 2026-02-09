Cameras to boost safety at revived Nieuw Muckleneuk park

A once-neglected public park in Nieuw Muckleneuk is steadily being transformed into a safe and vibrant community space, with plans now underway to install CCTV cameras to help curb crime and ensure long-term sustainability.

The South of Middle (SoM) Precinct Park, once plagued by illegal dumping, vagrancy, and criminal activity, is now undergoing a steady revival.

The turnaround is being driven by the SoM Community Upliftment Precinct (CUP), a resident-led initiative focused on reclaiming neglected public spaces and halting urban decay.

According to CUP spokesperson Faan Nel, the planned camera system will be monitored by CSI Security and forms part of a broader vision to create a park that residents can safely enjoy.

“This park is envisioned as a welcoming community hub where families, residents and visitors can come together without fear,” said Nel.

“By combining leisure amenities with strong security measures, we’re creating an environment that encourages regular use and shared ownership.”

Significant progress has already been made.

A secure perimeter fence and dustbins have been erected, the grass has been restored, and the park has shed its reputation as a dumping ground.

Informal sleeping and illegal activities have been eliminated, and the space is now being used for community markets and gatherings.

Plans for the precinct include new pickleball courts and a restaurant, further cementing its role as a social and recreational node.

Nel said the upgrades are about more than aesthetics.

“When people use a space, care for it, and feel safe in it, crime naturally decreases. Our goal is not just beautification, but long-term stability and pride,” he said.

The SoM group was formed informally in March 2024 and registered as a non-profit company in July 2024.

In the same month, it applied to the Tshwane metro to be formally recognised as a CUP, an application that was approved.

This approval gives the CUP authority to assist the municipality with services such as park maintenance, streetlights, potholes, tree pruning, and pavement upkeep.

Funding for the initiative comes from a combination of residents, sponsors, and local business owners, with hopes of establishing monthly contributions to support security and maintenance.

Nel said the CUP was born out of growing concerns around traffic congestion, safety and declining property values in nearby streets.

“We reached a point where doing nothing was no longer an option,” he said.

“This park shows what’s possible when communities step in and take responsibility.”

