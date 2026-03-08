Celebrate SA’s unique animal and plant species during National Gardens Week

This month, South Africans have the chance to visit some of the country’s national botanical gardens and zoological gardens for free.

The South African National Biodiversity Institute (Sanbi) National Gardens Week offers free access from March 9–13 to, among others, the Pretoria National Botanical Garden and the Pretoria Zoo.

This year’s theme, “Your free passport to nature: celebrate, restore and protect all life,” invites everyone to experience biodiversity up close and to play an active role in conservation.

According to Shonisani Munzhedzi, CEO of Sanbi, “Last year’s reaction has shown that South Africans have a hunger for this connection with nature, and we are excited to open our gates again. Our gardens are living classrooms, places of restoration, and spaces where people can rediscover their connection with the natural world. This initiative ensures that more South Africans can experience that value, especially for those doing so for the first time.”

The Pretoria National Botanical Garden is an internationally recognised centre of research and conservation. In May 2025, the garden became one of only 46 botanical gardens worldwide to receive the highest Level 4 accreditation of the ArbNet Arboretum Accreditation Programme, in collaboration with The Morton Arboretum.

This recognition confirms the garden’s professional standards in collection development, education and restoration of the ecosystem.

According to Nontsikelelo Mpulo, Sanbi’s director of marketing, communications and commercialisation, “The garden not only conserves plants behind the scenes, but also contributes actively to national restoration priorities.”

The garden houses the Sanbi herbarium with more than 21 000 plant species and functions as a living laboratory where learners, students and researchers can do fieldwork.

During National Gardens Week, visitors can participate in guided walking tours, bird watching, plant expos and practical demonstrations about indigenous plants and water-wise gardening.

Mpulo emphasises, “When people experience biodiversity from up close, whether it be a rare plant, an eagle high in the air or an endangered animal species, conservation becomes personal. That emotional connection drives long-term caring for our natural heritage.”

During the weekend of March 14–15, access to the Pretoria zoo for South Africans will only be R26, to celebrate the zoo’s 126th birthday.

Tracey Rehse, director of Animal Collections and Conservation at the zoo, said: “With the completion of the Stormy Bay renovation, a fenced area with sealions and penguins, we now offer visitors limited times where they can shake a sealion’s flipper and even give a kiss on its snout. Two sealions have especially been chosen for this.”

The sealions undergo regular medical examinations to ensure their health and are taken to the zoo’s hospital on the premises if their health requires attention.

The zoo’s care goes beyond sealions. Gorillas and other big animals receive specialist treatment in accordance with a memorandum of understanding with the Onderstepoort Veterinary Clinic.

Rehse is also proud of the vulture conservation programme in collaboration with the rescue organisation Vulpro, especially the Cape vultures. Another focus is the conservation programme around the endangered orange fringe carp, a freshwater fish in the Komati River system.

Against the iconic eastern slopes of Table Mountain, the Kirstenbosch National Botanical Garden offers free access for weekday visitors during National Gardens Week. Visitors can explore the Boomslang path, proteas and world-famous fynbos expos at no cost.

Mpulo said National Gardens Week offers every visitor the chance to form a personal connection with nature, to contribute to the restoration of the ecosystem, and to celebrate the life of South Africa’s unique plants and animals.

To gain free access, South Africans must have their ID card, a certified copy thereof or an electronic copy of their ID or driver’s licence on their person.

For more information, visit www.sanbi.org.

Please note that the Pretoria Zoo is a cash-free environment where other services and refreshments can be paid for by using a card or digital payment method.

