School shoe drive lifts learners’ spirits, confidence

Laerskool Westerlig’s learners recently benefited from a school shoe donation thanks to the TMPD and supporting organisations.

The Social Crime Prevention Unit (SCPU), led by Chief of Police commissioner YCR Faro, sought to assist learners in need with the new shoes on March 5.

On social media, the school wrote that they were eternally grateful for the police’s efforts.

“Under the leadership of Chief of Police Commissioner YCR Faro, TMPD hosted a heartwarming outreach initiative where school shoes were donated to learners in need. We are truly grateful for this generous gesture and for the continued efforts to support and uplift our learners and community. Your kindness and commitment make a real difference. Thank you for investing in the future of our children,” the school’s post read.

One of the partnering organisations, the local NGO Waratwa Foundation, had also co-ordinated school shoe donations with the TMPD’s SCPU at Sekampaneng Primary School in Hammanskraal, on March 2, and Molokotwa Dube Primary School, Winterveld, on March 3.

Oratile Motsusi, founder of Waratwa Foundation, said not being able to afford school shoes is a reality that no child should have to endure.

The programme featured Q&A engagements with the kids on community safety, where the correct answers were rewarded with shoe polish, brushes, rulers, erasers, and pencils, the shoe handout.

“The School Shoe Drive aims to become an annual programme, supporting thousands of learners across Pretoria and eventually South Africa. Our vision is to ensure no child stays home due to a lack of school shoes. The event aimed to restore dignity, confidence, and hope to underprivileged learners by providing proper school shoes,” Motsusi said.

