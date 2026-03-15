Manhunt launched after child shot during Laezonia house robbery

Police have launched a manhunt for three suspects following a violent home invasion in Laezonia that left a 12-year-old girl badly wounded after she was shot during the early hours of 13 March.

Police spokesperson Captain Johan van Dyk said authorities had opened a case and were actively searching for the suspects involved in the robbery.

“Police are investigating a case of house robbery and attempted murder following an incident in Laezonia where a 12-year-old girl was shot during a home invasion,” he said.

He said the incident took place at about 01:25 at a residential smallholding in Laezonia.

Police urged anyone with information that could assist in the investigation to contact the Crime Stop number on 08600 10111.

According to the girl’s mother, Jenny-Lee Scheepers, the family was asleep when her husband, Justice Scheepers, suddenly woke up and went to investigate a noise inside the house.

“My husband woke up and leapt over me from his side of the bed. He heard something and ran out of our bedroom upstairs,” she said.

As he reached the staircase, he came face to face with one of the intruders and slowly backed into the bedroom with his hands raised.

Realising the situation was dangerous, Jenny-Lee attempted to cooperate with the suspect.

“I instinctively asked him, ‘Do you want money?’ He said yes, and I handed him my cellphone. He then took my husband’s notebook,” she explained.

At that moment, their 12-year-old daughter, Lara, stepped out of her bedroom. “The intruder saw her and got a fright. He turned towards her, lowered his gun and fired two shots before running downstairs,” said Jenny-Lee.

During the ordeal, the couple’s 16-year-old son, Logan, encountered two other suspects downstairs.

When he tried to defend the family by reaching for a heavy ornament, the suspects struck him in the chest with a pipe and ordered him to stay down. The suspects then fled the property.

Emergency services responded shortly afterwards after the family used a security app to call for help.

According to Ruan Heynes, spokesperson for Cert-SA, emergency crews found the 12-year-old girl with three gunshot wounds to her legs.

Medical personnel stabilised her on scene before transporting her to hospital in a stable condition.

She later underwent surgery to repair broken bones in her foot and to remove bullet fragments.

Despite the traumatic incident, the family said they are grateful that their daughter is recovering well and has shown remarkable strength.

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