TMPD officers foil cable theft operations, arrest five suspects

Five suspects have been arrested in two separate incidents linked to the theft of municipal infrastructure following swift action by the TMPD Cable Theft Unit on March 14.

According to TMPD spokesperson Colonel Isaac Mahamba, the arrests form part of the department’s continued efforts to combat infrastructure theft across the metro.

Mahamba said that in the first incident, TMPD officers intercepted a white Toyota bakkie at the gate of a metal dealer in Pretoria North. At the same time, the occupants attempted to enter the business premises.

Upon searching the vehicle, officers discovered approximately 92 kilograms of suspected copper cable.

TMPD officals confiscated tools suspects used when stealing cables. Photo supplied.

The three male occupants of the vehicle were unable to provide a valid explanation for the copper cable found in their possession.

“During the operation, members recovered 92kg of suspected copper cable from the vehicle, and the three occupants could not account for the items,” said Mahamba.

The suspects were immediately arrested and charged at a local police station.

He said in a separate incident later the same day, TMPD officers conducting routine patrols responded to a complaint received by radio from a security company requesting assistance at the corner of Roger Dyson Road and Delfos.

One of the arrested suspects for stealing cables. Photo supplied.

Officers arrived on the scene and discovered that the theft of metro infrastructure was already in progress.

With assistance from the security personnel, two suspects were arrested on site for tampering with the metro’s critical infrastructure.

He said a third suspect managed to flee the scene before police could apprehend him.

Mahamba said the department remains committed to protecting public infrastructure and tackling cable theft, which continues to disrupt essential services and cost the city millions of rand.

Cllr Rakabe informs me of the arrest of two suspects for cable theft on Roger Dyson Road. Thank you to the Cable Theft Unit, ADT, and community members who assisted.



One by one 🙏 pic.twitter.com/cYvCur6el0 — Dr Nasiphi Moya (@nasiphim) March 13, 2026

The five suspects are expected to appear in their respective magistrates’ courts soon, while investigations into the incidents continue.

Authorities have also urged residents to report any suspicious activities related to infrastructure theft to the TMPD or police.

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