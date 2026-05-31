Firearms, suspected stolen Hilux recovered in Olievenhoutbosch

A 38-year-old man has been arrested and two unlicensed pistols, ammunition, and a suspected stolen Toyota Hilux recovered during Olievenhoutbosch police patrols on Friday morning.

The arrest occurred at about 09:30 on 29 May while officers were conducting routine crime-prevention operations along Samrand Road and the R55.

Police spokesperson Captain Johan van Dyk said members spotted a suspicious Toyota Hilux and moved in to inspect it.

“Several occupants in the back of the bakkie fled on foot as soon as the vehicle was stopped,” he said.

Officers searched the vehicle and found two 9mm pistols with seven live rounds. The driver could not produce firearm licences for either weapon.

“A quick check also showed the Hilux was fitted with false registration plates,” van Dyk added.

“The driver was immediately arrested for possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition, as well as possession of a suspected stolen motor vehicle.

The vehicle was impounded for forensic verification,” van Dyk said.

The firearms have been sent for ballistic testing to determine whether they are linked to other cases in Tshwane and surrounding areas.

Investigations are ongoing to track down the suspects who fled the scene.

District Commissioner of Tshwane, Maj-Gen Samuel Thine, praised the team’s work.

“This is proactive policing in action. Taking illegal firearms off our streets directly prevents violent crime,” he said.

Anyone with information can contact Olievenhoutbosch SAPS or Crime Stop on 08600 10111. Tip-offs are anonymous.

Do you have more information about the story?

Please send us an email to bennittb@rekord.co.za or phone us on 083 625 4114.

For free breaking and community news, visit Rekord’s websites: Rekord East

For more news and interesting articles, like Rekord on Facebook, follow us on Twitter or Instagram or TikTok or WhatsApp Channel