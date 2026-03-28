Lyttelton Manor brave girl’s journey of strength and survival

A Lyttelton Manor family’s journey through years of medical uncertainty, financial strain, and emotional hardship has become a story of resilience and hope.

A mother now speaks out to encourage other parents not to give up when faced with similar challenges.

For her daughter, four-year-old Anes-Lee Morris, life began with obstacles that tested both her strength and that of her family.

Anes-Lee was born on June 14, 2021, and diagnosed with bilateral clubfoot, a condition where a baby’s feet are turned inward and downward at birth due to short, tight tendons. From her earliest days, her life was defined by hospital visits, surgeries, and months of casting.

Her mother, Lesley-Ann Morris Mayess, recalls how overwhelming those early months were.

Initially, Anes-Lee was treated at a private facility, but the family soon found themselves unable to afford medical aid and had to transfer her care to Steve Biko Hospital in October 2021.

It was there that they met Paediatric Orthopedic surgeon Professor Ruan Goller, who became a constant presence in Anes-Lee’s medical journey.

Despite the challenges, Lesley-Ann describes her daughter as a bright and cheerful child who never gave up.

However, just as Anes-Lee began to make progress, the family was dealt another devastating blow.

In August 2024, they learned that both of Anes-Lee’s hips were dislocated, and she was diagnosed with developmental dysplasia of the hip, a condition that prevents the hip joint from forming properly.

For a young child, this diagnosis meant more than just medical terminology; it meant living with pain and limitations that set her apart from other children her age.

“Imagine a lively toddler who loves to play but cannot run and jump like her friends without pain. It is heartbreaking to watch her struggle to do what other children do and not understand why she cannot,” Lesley-Ann shares.

The urgency of her condition added to the pressure. Without timely surgery, Anes-Lee faced the risk of permanent damage that could affect her mobility for the rest of her life.

Yet, the family was placed on a long waiting list, leaving them in a state of uncertainty and fear.

Determined not to give up, Lesley-Ann began seeking help wherever she could.

She gathered medical records, reached out to organisations and companies, and even attempted to raise funds for private treatment, which would have cost hundreds of thousands of rands.

Despite her efforts, she often felt as though no one was listening.

“There were times when it felt like no one cared or was interested. But I could not stop fighting for my child,” she says.

In early 2025, a glimmer of hope appeared when a family friend helped arrange a consultation in Cape Town for a second opinion.

The trip came at great personal cost, with the family sacrificing basic needs just to attend the appointment.

Although it did not immediately resolve their situation, it reaffirmed the urgency of Anes-Lee’s condition.

“We skipped rent that month, and my dad drove us to Cape Town so we could attend the appointment on February 26, 2025. We consulted and got a second opinion. I was confused and desperate. We returned home and continued [the] long wait yet again.”

Relief finally came later that year, in September, when their medical aid waiting period ended, and surgery was scheduled.

“On September 1, the one-year waiting period from the medical aid was lifted, and on September 9, my daughter was scheduled for surgery at Life Faerie Glen Hospital,” Lesley-Ann recalls.

Around the same time, the family also received a call from Steve Biko Hospital informing them that Anes-Lee had been moved up the waiting list.

Faced with a difficult decision, the family chose to proceed through the private healthcare system, allowing another child in need to take their place at Steve Biko Hospital.

In September 2025, Anes-Lee underwent her first hip operation. Lesley-Ann describes the moment as one filled with both fear and faith.

“We waited so long for that moment. I cried, I prayed, but I knew she was in the right place at the right time,” she says.

Her recovery marked the beginning of a new chapter, but the journey was far from over.

In March, Anes-Lee underwent a second operation on her right hip. Both procedures were successful, and she is currently recovering, supported by her family and medical team.

Throughout it all, the emotional and financial toll has been immense.

Lesley-Ann speaks candidly about the strain it has placed on their lives. There were times when she could not afford the basics, including providing a proper Christmas for her children. Despite being surrounded by people, she often felt alone once the support faded.

“This journey has been emotionally, mentally, and physically exhausting. There were days I felt discouraged and wondered if things would ever get better.”

Yet, through the hardship, she has held onto hope. She believes their story will one day stand as a testimony of perseverance and faith.

Now, Lesley-Ann’s focus is not only on her daughter’s recovery but also on raising awareness for other parents facing similar challenges.

She urges them to seek help, ask questions, and advocate for their children’s needs.

“Be your child’s voice and their shield, and fight if you need to. There is help out there. Do not lose hope,” she says.

Lesley-Ann also highlights the crucial role that public healthcare played in their journey, expressing gratitude for the care her daughter received.

She hopes their experience will encourage others not to overlook the support available to them.

“I would like to express my gratitude to the amazing team at Life Faerie Glen and Steve Biko Hospitals, the support from our parents, friends, family, Professor Ruan Goller, and God.”

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