N1 crash leaves one dead and another critically injured

A man believed to be in his 40s was killed and another left critically injured following a collision between an SUV and a truck on the N1 in Pretoria in the early hours of Saturday.

Emergency services were dispatched to the scene near the Rigel Avenue off‑ramp at about 03:00 on March 28.

According to Emer‑G‑Med spokesperson Sheldon Lombard, paramedics arrived to find that the SUV and truck had collided.

He said an assessment of the occupants revealed that one patient, believed to be a man in his 40s, had sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Lombard added that a second occupant, believed to be in his 20s, suffered critical injuries.

“The patient was stabilised on scene by advanced life‑support paramedics before being transported to a medical facility for further treatment.”

Two other occupants in the vehicle were unharmed.

Lombard noted that the exact circumstances leading up to the collision remain unclear at this stage.

“The South African Police Service has opened an investigation into the incident.”

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