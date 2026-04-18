Fears over learner access spark Pretoria cannabis crackdown, two arrested

Two suspects were arrested following a joint operation targeting illegal cannabis sales in the north of Pretoria, amid growing concerns about school learners accessing these products.

The operation, conducted by the Sinoville SAPS in collaboration with the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (SAHPRA), focused on two cannabis shops located in Montana.

This comes after ongoing reports from community members raising the alarm about learners frequently being seen around the establishments.

Sinoville Social Crime Prevention Officer Sergeant Gomolemo Modibane said schools in the area also reported unusual behaviour among learners, prompting further concern and investigation.

He said authorities executed a search warrant at both premises, where they uncovered a range of non-compliant cannabis products.

These included cannabis-infused edibles such as cookies, chocolates and gummies that failed to meet labelling requirements, particularly regarding the disclosure of tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) content.

Rolled cannabis joints were also found on site.

“Officials identified cannabis-related medicinal products that were not registered with SAHPRA, placing them in direct contravention of the Medicines and Related Substances Act of 1965.

“The total estimated value of the confiscated items from both shops is approximately R1-million,” said Modibane.

Modibane highlighted the importance of community involvement in addressing crime and protecting young people.

“This operation was made possible through the vigilance and continuous reporting by members of the community.

“We urge residents to continue working closely with the police to ensure that illegal activities, especially those affecting our children, are dealt with swiftly,” he said.

Sinoville SAPS Station Commander Colonel Witbooi also commended the collaborative effort between law enforcement and regulatory authorities, noting that such partnerships are critical in the fight against substance abuse and crime within the precinct.

Modibane said the two suspects are expected to appear in court soon, as investigations continue.

He indicated that further operations may follow as part of ongoing efforts to clamp down on the illegal sale of cannabis products, particularly those accessible to minors.

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