Mamelodi school staffer jailed after raping learner twice

Muthi Lazarus Rathlogo (62) has been handed two life imprisonment sentences for raping a 7-year-old learner.

The sentence was handed down at the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court this week.

According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) regional spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana, the general worker at a primary school in Mamelodi West, was convicted on two counts of rape.

Mahanjana said Ratlhogo worked as a gardener at the school, and on July 9, 2019, the accused called the child to the school storeroom.

“She was called to the storeroom after she was dropped off at school with her brother and before other learners had arrived. “The accused locked the door, placed two small chairs together, instructed her to lie down, and raped her. He warned the child not to tell anyone,” said Mahanjana.

Mahanjana said on July 11, 2019, during break time, Ratlhogo again called the minor victim, took her to the storeroom, and raped her for the second time.

That same evening, the child’s mother noticed she was limping and walking with difficulty.

Mahanjana said, upon questioning, the child broke down and disclosed that the school gardener had raped her.

The matter was immediately reported to the police, and Ratlhogo was arrested the following day, on July 12, 2019.

The minor victim was taken to the NPA’s Thuthuzela Care Centre (TCC) in Mamelodi, where she received comprehensive support, including medical, psychological, and legal assistance.

Ratlhogo pleaded not guilty and denied the offences in court, but the State Prosecutor, Mpho Monyane, presented strong evidence, including the testimony of the child and her mother, which proved the State’s case beyond a reasonable doubt.

Mahanjana said during sentencing proceedings, Ratlhogo pleaded for leniency because of his age and that he is taking chronic medication.

Prosecutor Monyane argued for two life sentences, emphasising the seriousness of the offences, the gross breach of trust, and the fact that Ratlhogo showed no remorse.

The prosecutor highlighted that as a school employee, he was in a position of trust and was expected to protect learners, yet he violated a child twice and stole her innocence.

The Acting Director of Public Prosecutions, Advocate Marika Jansen van Vuuren, commended the dedication of Prosecutor Mpho Monyane, Investigating Officer Warrant Officer Maloma, and the Case Manager at the Mamelodi TCC, Advocate Linda van Schalkwyk, for their role in securing the conviction and sentence.

She reiterated that combating Gender-Based Violence remains a top priority for the NPA.

Mahanjana said the NPA welcomes the court’s decision and ordered that his name be added to the National Register for Sex Offenders.

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