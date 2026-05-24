One dead, 150 shacks destroyed in Plastic View fire

One person has died following a fire that tore through the Plastic View informal settlement in Pretoria East early on Sunday morning.

Tshwane Emergency Services spokesperson Nana Radebe-Kgiba confirmed that firefighters discovered the body among the debris during search and recovery operations after the blaze had been extinguished and contained.

“The person was unable to evacuate when the fire broke out. Emergency personnel are continuing with mop-up and search operations to ensure all residents are accounted for,” she said.

The fire broke out shortly after 06:00 on Sunday, with Radebe-Kgiba stating that multiple emergency units were dispatched to the scene.

“The emergency communication centre immediately dispatched firefighting resources from the Central, Silverton, Erasmuskloof and Mamelodi fire stations,” she said.

Firefighters worked swiftly to contain and extinguish the blaze to prevent it from spreading further throughout the densely populated settlement.

Officials said the rapid response helped limit further destruction, although extensive damage had already occurred.

Radebe-Kgiba confirmed that preliminary assessments indicate that about 150 shacks were destroyed in the fire.

“Assessments are currently underway to determine the full extent of the damage and the number of families displaced by the incident,” she added.

“The exact cause of the fire remains unknown. Preliminary investigations will only begin once firefighting operations are fully completed and the scene has been declared safe.”

Residents have been urged to exercise caution when using electrical appliances, open flames, candles, paraffin stoves, and other heating devices, particularly during winter when the risk of residential fires increases.

ALSO READ: Plastic View fire leaves several families displaced

Do you have more information about the story?

Please send us an email to bennittb@rekord.co.za or phone us on 083 625 4114.

For free breaking and community news, visit Rekord’s websites: Rekord East

For more news and interesting articles, like Rekord on Facebook, follow us on Twitter or Instagram or TikTok or WhatsApp Channel