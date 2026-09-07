First open market in Mabopane plants seed for local entrepreneurs

Mabopane residents came together on Saturday for the inaugural Open Market Day, an initiative to create opportunities for local entrepreneurs while encouraging skills development, mentorship and community collaboration.

Held at Sanctuary of Christ Church in X Extension, Moleboge Mamogale of Seithati Events Management organised the event, with support from Pastor Kagiso Letsholo.

The event provided a platform for small businesses, aspiring entrepreneurs and community members to showcase their talents, connect and learn about available opportunities.

A total of 12 local vendors participated, showcasing products and services across various categories, including arts and crafts, cosmetics, fashion, beauty, food and beverages.

Mamogale said the event was driven by a desire to empower people and revitalise the local socio-economic environment.

“We have planted a seed, and we will continue nurturing it for growth,” said Mamogale.

Beyond providing a marketplace for vendors, the initiative emphasised mentorship and the transfer of practical skills from adults to young people.

Mamogale said the event aimed to encourage young people to explore entrepreneurship, develop practical skills and recognise opportunities within their communities.

Another focus was raising awareness of organisations that support emerging businesses, including the Small Enterprise Development and Finance Agency (SEDFA), while connecting entrepreneurs with useful business-development opportunities.

The gathering also allowed residents to network, support local talent and build relationships that could lead to future business opportunities.

For organisers, the first Open Market Day marks the start of a longer-term initiative that they hope will grow and reach more members of the Mabopane community.

Maogale said the event highlighted the potential of community-driven platforms to bring entrepreneurs and residents together, while also creating space for skills sharing, networking and economic empowerment.

Lucy Siwaphiwe with some of her products. Photo supplied. Moleboge Mamogale and Kelebogile-Maithufi. Kelebogile Maithufi, Portia Maponya, Olga Monnamme, Moleboge Mamogale, Pastor Kagiso Letsholo, Bamaketse Dibakoane, Nkele Selaodi, Lucy Siwaphiwe, Koketse Mataboge and Caroline Mora. Caroline Morake Bamaketse Dibakoane was one of the vendors who participated at the open market day. Photo supplied.

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