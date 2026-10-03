Seriously injured pedestrian trapped under taxi in Bon Accord revived by paramedics

A pedestrian is in critical condition in hospital after being struck and dragged by a minibus taxi in Bon Accord on October 2.

The incident occurred at about 20:00, prompting an emergency response involving several services.

PVES spokesperson Etienne van Rooyen said responders found the man lying next to the vehicle, having managed to move himself from underneath the taxi.

The patient sustained significant injuries. He was initially awake but non-verbal, responding only to painful stimuli and trying to fight off emergency medical personnel.

Responders dressed the head injury, controlled the bleeding, established an intravenous line and administered oxygen.

The patient’s condition subsequently deteriorated, and he became unresponsive, prompting CPR and the administration of adrenaline. Emergency medical technicians said he was later able to breathe normally.

Following this, the patient had a weak and very slow pulse, so chest compressions were discontinued while his breathing was supported, Van Rooyen said.

Gauteng Emergency Medical Services had already been activated, while additional emergency care practitioner support was requested because of the severity of the patient’s injuries.

The patient was stabilised before being transported to hospital in a critical condition, with the receiving facility notified ahead of his arrival.

Gauteng Emergency Medical Services, Tshwane Fire, Tshwane Metro Police Department, Integrated Emergency Response and Ecomed Medical were among the services involved at the scene.

Van Rooyen urged motorists and pedestrians to remain vigilant around roads, warning that serious injuries can occur within seconds.

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