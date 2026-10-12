Residents can claim for blackout losses after Waltloo substation fire

Tshwane residents and businesses that suffered financial losses due to prolonged power outages can lodge formal claims with the municipality for assessment and potential compensation.

Substation fire causes 12-day blackout

Residents in Murrayfield, parts of Silverton, Meyerspark, East Lynne and surrounding areas endured more than 12 days without power after the Waltloo substation caught fire on September 29.

Ward 91 councillor Malcolm de Klerk claims the blackout was a municipal failure rather than load-shedding.

De Klerk claimed that the City of Tshwane failed to maintain the Njala, Waltloo and other substations.

“If standby transformers worked as designed, you would have had power back in hours, not days. Their negligence cost residents money, fridges, stock, business – all lost,” alleged De Klerk.

De Klerk urged residents to lodge formal claims to hold the municipality accountable.

Legal department outlines claim requirements

City spokesperson Lindela Mashigo said the municipality considers each claim on its merits, taking into account the circumstances and supporting evidence.

“Compensation may be considered where an assessment of the complete claim establishes all the elements required to prove delictual liability,” said Mashigo.

Claimants must submit their claims to the city’s legal department, clearly describing the incident and attaching all relevant supporting documents.

Claims may be delivered by hand to the legal department at Tshwane House or emailed to claims@tshwane.gov.za. Providing complete documentation initially assists with the assessment process.

To assist the city in assessing claims, claimants must provide:

– A copy of the claimant’s identity document.

– A copy of the municipal utility bill.

– Three detailed quotations or a detailed repair invoice relating to the damage (if an item is damaged beyond economical repair, a letter from a relevant expert confirming this must be provided).

– For spoiled food, a list of affected items and their prices.

– An affidavit confirming whether a claim has been submitted to the claimant’s insurer (where affected items are uninsured, an affidavit confirming this must be provided).

Six-month window to submit claims

Mashigo said claims must be submitted within six months, as prescribed by Section 3 of the Institution of Legal Proceedings Against Certain Organs of State Act 40 of 2002.

“Affected residents and businesses are encouraged to submit their claims promptly, together with the required supporting documents,” said Mashigo.

Each claim is investigated and assessed by the city or its insurer in accordance with the law of delict.

The assessment considers all five elements required to establish legal liability: conduct (an act or omission), wrongfulness, fault (negligence), causation and harm.

Once investigations and legal assessments are completed, the city or its insurer will finalise the claim within 30 days.

Mashigo acknowledged the disruption caused by prolonged outages, noting that while submitting a claim does not guarantee compensation, the process ensures each claim is formally considered in accordance with the law.

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