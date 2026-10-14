Mamelodi Ward 10 councillor murder case postponed

Two suspects accused of killing Mamelodi Ward 10 councillor Thabang Masemola will return to the Mamelodi Magistrate’s Court on November 19 after their murder trial was postponed last Thursday morning.

Vusimisi ‘Champ’ Gebuza (41) and Fredah Maphefo Mothulatshepi (46), who were arrested in October 2025, briefly appeared under heavy police guard.

“The female suspect is currently facing charges of murder and the court is charging her as an accomplice,” said Senior Prosecutor Advocate Anne-Marie Bendeman.

The accused man is facing charges of murder, possession of an unlicensed firearm and possession of ammunition.

Bendeman confirmed the matter could not proceed due to the absence of legal representation for one of the accused.

Accused abandoned bail applications

The two accused linked to the murder of Masemola abandoned their bail applications on July 3 during an appearance in the same court.

Police continue to investigate the shooting of Masemola, who was fatally shot in Stoffel Park on July 8, 2025. The councillor had bought a vehicle and gone for a test drive before stopping to buy food on Malapana Street.

According to police spokesperson Warrant Officer Marinda Austin, an unknown man wearing a hooded jacket approached Masemola while he was conversing with a friend, fired several shots, and fled in a getaway vehicle. Emergency services declared Masemola dead at the scene.

“The police will closely follow all leads as part of the ongoing investigation,” Austin said.

The two remain in police custody.

Family and community demand justice

The family of the late councillor appealed to the court to expedite proceedings.

Lucia Masemola, the sister of the deceased, said the family wanted justice and called for strength for investigating officers. She remembered her brother as a dedicated public servant who personally addressed service delivery issues in his ward.

Mamelodi resident Celia Modikwe voiced community frustration over the delay, stating that residents were shocked by the killing and urged the court to ensure all legal representation is in order for the next appearance.

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