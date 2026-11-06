DA leads Tshwane vote count as ActionSA wins key wards

Political power in the City of Tshwane hung in the balance as provisional 2026 local government election results emerged on Friday morning, showing ActionSA taking ground from the ANC while the DA retained its suburban strongholds.

The DA led the race in Tshwane at 08:00 with 32.83% of the ballot and nine seats won, according to provisional figures from the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC).

ActionSA followed with 22.63% support and seven seats, while the ANC received 21.66% of the vote but held the highest seat tally among the three parties with 13.

The figures point to a closely contested race in the capital, with the DA leading in overall voter support while the ANC had made gains in the number of council seats won.

The latest ward figures show a diverse political picture across the capital, with ActionSA recording notable performances in parts of Ga-Rankuwa, Atteridgeville and surrounding communities.

The DA, meanwhile, continues to perform strongly in areas including Moreleta Park, Centurion and the eastern parts of Pretoria.

The ANC remained competitive in Soshanguve, where it won in Ward 94 with 41.81% of the reported vote.

ActionSA chairperson Michael Beaumont said the party was gaining momentum in several areas and making significant inroads into communities previously dominated by the ANC.

Suburban and township shifts

“We have taken more than 10 wards from the ANC in Tshwane, and we are well set to have a presence in the council. Residents responded well to Dr Moya’s record,” Beaumont said.

The ward results reveal a varied political picture across the metro. In Ward 30, covering Ga-Rankuwa and Hebron, ActionSA won with 31.51%.

The party also won in Ward 31, which includes Ga-Rankuwa, Wildebeesthoek and Patryshoek, with 26.9%.

In Ward 33 in Soshanguve, the ANC won with 31.7%. Moving further south, Ward 51, which includes Thaba Tshwane, parts of Atteridgeville and Pretoria Industrial, was won by ActionSA with 40.38%.

In Ward 54, covering Wonderboom South, Mayville, Roseville, Eloffsdal, Les Marais and Rietfontein, the DA recorded a strong 64.17% to win the ward.

ActionSA also won in Ward 63, covering Saulsville and parts of Atteridgeville, with 43.29%.

The DA demonstrates further strength in the southern suburbs. In Ward 79, which includes Pierre van Ryneveld, Centurion, Lyttelton, Irene and Centurion Golf Estate, the party won with 69.28%.

Its strongest performance among the selected wards is recorded in Ward 83, covering Moreleta Park, Erasmuskloof, Waterkloof Glen, Constantia Park, Newlands and Menlyn, where it secured 74.78%.

Michael Beaumont, national chairperson of ActionSA. Photo: Facebook/ActionSA

Deadline set for objections

The IEC reported that 15.9 million South Africans participated in the elections. Contestants also lodged more than 800 complaints by Wednesday night. Political parties have until 17:00 on Friday to lodge objections with the IEC.

With counting and verification continuing, the Tshwane results offer an early indication of the political contest shaping the capital.

Allocated ward boundaries and listed suburbs are available on the Gauteng provincial portal.

Eugene Modise (back) and president Cyril Ramaphosa. Photo: Facebook/ANC

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