Curro Soshanguve Celebrates Remarkable 2025 Matric Achievements

Curro Soshanguve is proud to announce the exceptional achievements of our 2025 matric class. This year’s results reflect the resilience, dedication, and determination of our learners and teachers. With a total of 143 matric learners, the school has achieved remarkable academic outcomes across all subjects.

Overall Academic Performance

• 3 A aggregates

• 13 B aggregates

• 172 subject A aggregates

• 139 subject B aggregates

• 184 subject C aggregates

These results demonstrate strong learner performance across the curriculum, with many learners achieving top subject marks.

Top Achievers

We celebrate the outstanding accomplishments of our highest-performing learners:

Lesego Shakwane — 3 distinctions



Lethabo Molapo — 6 distinctions



Bigboy Phiri — 6 distinctions

Their hard work and determination have set a high academic benchmark for future classes.

Enrol Now for 2026

Enrolment is now open for Grade R, Grade 1, and Grade 8 for the 2026 academic year.

Limited space available.

[email protected]

www.curro.co.za