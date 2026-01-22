Curro Soshanguve Celebrates Remarkable 2025 Matric Achievements
Our Class of 2025 has delivered exceptional performance with impressive aggregates and top achievers who have set a remarkable academic standard. Curro Soshanguve continues to shine through dedication, hard work, and excellence.
Curro Soshanguve is proud to announce the exceptional achievements of our 2025 matric class. This year’s results reflect the resilience, dedication, and determination of our learners and teachers. With a total of 143 matric learners, the school has achieved remarkable academic outcomes across all subjects.
Overall Academic Performance
• 3 A aggregates
• 13 B aggregates
• 172 subject A aggregates
• 139 subject B aggregates
• 184 subject C aggregates
These results demonstrate strong learner performance across the curriculum, with many learners achieving top subject marks.
Top Achievers
We celebrate the outstanding accomplishments of our highest-performing learners:
Lesego Shakwane — 3 distinctions
Lethabo Molapo — 6 distinctions
Bigboy Phiri — 6 distinctions
Their hard work and determination have set a high academic benchmark for future classes.
Enrol Now for 2026
Enrolment is now open for Grade R, Grade 1, and Grade 8 for the 2026 academic year.
Limited space available.
[email protected]
www.curro.co.za