Goosen at fly half for URC semi-final against Sharks

Which Johan Goosen will arrive at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday?

This question is probably the biggest concern for Bulls fans after Jake White announced his team to take on the Sharks in Saturday’s United Rugby Championship (URC) semi-final at Loftus Versfeld.

Goosen, who has struggled with injuries this season, has been included as the starting fly half for Saturday’s semi-final, after injuring his knee in a match against Cardiff a month ago. Since then, the Bulls have built momentum without him on their way to the knockout rounds of the competition.

However, according to White, Goosen has recovered and looked particularly sharp on the training field this past week.

There is no doubt that a fit Goosen has the talent, experience and rugby IQ to be a match-winner for the Bulls on Saturday. The opposite is unfortunately also true, as Goosen is one of those enigmatic rugby players who can sometimes play brilliantly, only to lose his mojo in the next game.

If Johan Goosen the rugby wizard turns up, he could be a trump card for the Bulls against a Sharks team that has arguably built even better momentum with impressive performances in the last few league matches of the tournament.

The Sharks also showed their character in last week’s thrilling quarter-final match against former URC champions, Munster. This is a team that has come under heavy criticism from both their own supporters and the general rugby public due to the fact that, during the past few seasons, they have dramatically underperformed despite the fact that they have so much experience and top players in their ranks.

There can be no doubt that John Plumtree’s men will be a team on a mission when they appear at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday.

Playoff games are about percentage rugby, focus under pressure and taking every possible opportunity to score points.

With both teams boasting great packs of forwards teeming with Springboks, the role of the half-backs will be crucial on Saturday. White also selected Keagan Johannes, who has had very good performances for the Bulls at fly half since Goosen’s injury, on the bench as an insurance policy.

With two teams in good form, Saturday’s semi-final promises to be a classic titanic arm wrestling match.

Kick-off time is 18:15.

According to the Blue Bulls Company, the match is almost sold out, with fewer than 5000 tickets still available.

BULLS vs SHARKS STARTING XV: 1. Jan-Hendrik Wessels, 2. Johan Grobbelaar, 3. Wilco Louw, 4. Cobus Wiese, 5. JF van Heerden, 6. Marcell Coetzee, 7. Ruan Nortje (c), 8. Cameron Hanekom, 9. Embrose Papier, 10. Johan Goosen, 11. Sebastian de Klerk, 12. Harold Vorster, 13. David Kriel, 14. Canon Moodie, 15. Willie le Roux

REPLACEMENTS: 16. Akker van der Merwe, 17. Simphiwe Matanzima, 18. Mornay Smith, 19. Jannes Kirsten, 20. Marco van Staden, 21. Zak Burger, 22. Keagan Johannes, 23. Devon Williams

Do you have more information about the story?

Please send us an email to bennittb@rekord.co.za or phone us on 083 625 4114.

For free breaking and community news, visit Rekord’s websites: Rekord East

For more news and interesting articles, like Rekord on Facebook, follow us on Twitter or Instagram

At Caxton, we employ humans to generate daily fresh news, not AI intervention. Happy reading!