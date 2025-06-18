Local water polo star to make sports history at World Champs

Shakira January will make local sports history in July in Singapore when she captains the South African women’s water polo team at the World Championships.

The Tuks alumni is not fazed to be the first player of colour to bestow the honours as captain at an international championship.

She has, after all, made her national debut for the women’s senior team at the age of 18, competing at the Tokyo Olympic Games. It is now the fourth time she will compete at a World Championships. In December, she captained South Africa at a World Cup event in Turkey.

“Being a good captain is about setting an example and being someone, the team can rely on, in and out of the pool. A captain should step up and not disappear when the team is under pressure. Leadership must kick in when the team is struggling and frustrated,” she described her leadership philosophy.

She believes that, as captain, it is important not to ignore team issues and it is also essential to address them early rather than letting them drag on.

“If unsure of something, do not hesitate to ask your teammates for their input. There are going to be times when I am not at my best. But it does not worry me because I know I can rely on my teammates. What I love about team sports is that you know someone else always has your back,” she explained.

In short, for her being captain boils down to showing up every day with the right attitude.

“I am more motivated to be the best I can be. It is important to me to never forget why I play. I play because of a love for the game. If I show up for the sport I love, everyone else will feel it too,” said January, who graduated from Tuks with a BA degree in psychology.

Funnily enough, water sports was not always January’s first love. Ten years ago, she would have battled to keep her head above the water. This is how she explains it.

“In primary school, I used to be an avid athlete and netball player. When it came to swimming, I was the ‘drowning kid’. My friends convinced me that it was high time for me to learn how to swim. I will forever be grateful to them. Two years later, my cousin convinced me to play water polo. It did not take long for me to get hooked,” she remarked.

Water polo became the ultimate sport to her, because there is no respite once you are in the water. You are treading water all the time to keep your head above water.

“At the same time, you have to ‘shoot’ with your arms. Still, that is not all. You are in a continuous battle against opponents for possession of the ball. Things can get rough. There is a lot of grabbing, pulling, and kicking. While this continues, you and your teammates must strategize how you will score goals. You are physically and mentally drained at the end of a game,” she explained.

As to what she loves about the game, the Tuks alumni said water polo just does something to her.

“Once I dive in, I am totally focused. All my other frustrations are forgotten. All that matters is to be the best I can be,” she concluded.

The Tuks medical student, Tia Casswell, has also been selected for the women’s team, while Tuks’ Luka Rajak will play for the men’s team at the World Champs.

