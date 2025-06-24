Young archer eyes medal at World Student Games

Getting to hit the bullseye with a bow and arrow in hand is second nature to Joané Coetzee.

It should be no surprise. It is said that becoming a competitive archer requires a combination of physical fitness, mental strength, and the mastery of specific techniques. The Tuks sports science student ticks all the boxes.

A quick glance at her CV is proof of that. Since 2020, not a year has gone by where she hasn’t won a South African title. She is also versatile. It doesn’t matter if she’s shooting indoors or outdoors or taking aim at animal-shaped targets in the field. Coetzee does not miss. At a rough count, she has more than 13 national titles to her name. A definite highlight was being crowned Junior Indoor World Champion in 2023.

Next month in Germany, the Tuks sports science student will get another chance to claim a world title when she competes in the World Student Games. Coetzee can’t wait. One of the main reasons she chose archery as a sport is because she likes to be put under pressure.

“I don’t quite know how to say it, but I like tension. That’s when I’m at my best. Each time when I compete, I aim to be better than I was the last time,” she described her philosophy during a recent interview.

According to Coetzee, she completely shut herself off from what’s going on around her during a competition.

“It’s just me, the bow and the target that matters. When I shoot a bad arrow, I try to forget about it immediately. My focus is on the next arrow, making sure it counts,” she explained.

Competitive archery often involves shooting multiple arrows in a short period, requiring the archer to repeatedly draw and hold the bow. This requires significant upper-body strength and endurance to maintain form and accuracy. To keep the bow steady requires a strong core. It is also believed that the fitter an archer, the more mentally tough they are.

This is the reason why Coetzee likes to go for runs and spend hours in the gym.

“We have actually been given a whole fitness program we need to complete before the World Student Games,” said Coetzee.

According to her, archery is a family thing.

“Everyone can shoot, but that does not mean they are as serious about the sport as I am. My dad is an avid bow hunter. When I was in Grade 8 at Hoërskool Waterkloof, I got tick bite fever. It meant I missed out on the athletics and netball trials. So, my dad convinced me to take up archery. It did not take long for me to get hooked,” she remarked.

