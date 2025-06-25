Come run with athletics legend Zola Budd

Pretoria boasts an exciting new mass participation 5km Run/Walk event following the launch of Run with Zola, a race which takes place at the Harlequins Rugby Club in Pretoria this coming Saturday, 28 June.

The event pays tribute to the legendary Zola Budd, who will also be in the field, while it will also raise awareness on gender-based violence.

The field for this race is capped at 5000 and for the convenience of participants, the race will only start at 09:00, which is later than the normal time for road races.

Zola Budd is a worldwide sporting icon. The barefoot prodigy broke numerous world records, became a symbol of South Africa’s oppression and was infamously blamed for Mary Decker’s Olympic fall in 1984.

“We would like South Africa to unite and come together with the Run with Zola initiative,” said event media manager, Ray de Vries, who coached and managed 14 Comrades winners during his illustrious career in the sport.

De Vries encouraged athletes of all ages to run or walk 5km and pay tribute to Budd. In doing so, they will also show unity as the road race community against gender-based violence.

According to De Vries the Harlequins club is a delightful venue for the inaugural event.

“It boasts ample parking and world class facilities. It’s also centrally located in Pretoria. Zola has an excellent network and is one of the best known sporting personalities in South Africa and in many parts of the world. She has vast experience as a brand ambassador, coach and mentor. Many well-known personalities will join us for the run,” he remarked.

The Run with Zola initiative is passionately dedicated to creating awareness of for this campaign against gender-based violence.

“Everyone can take part in Run with Zola. It provides such a delightful platform. Wheelchairs, crutches and especially bare feet are welcome,” De Vries emphasized.

The organizers also want to establish this campaign as a celebration of the human spirit and the joy of running and walking.

“It’s the coming together of South Africans for the common purpose of enjoying themselves and being part of something special,” De Vries commented.

For De Vries and the organizers, this is more than just a race.

“It is a time for us to do life differently and to start to dream again. Whether you are fat or thin or just want to give up smoking. Everyone from all social backgrounds is welcome to run together. Everyone can Run with Zola,” De Vries concluded.

Entries for Run with Zola are open at www.toptickets.co.za and limited to 5000 entries.

