Best amateur boxers gather in Pretoria for championship

Boxing fans in Pretoria will have the opportunity to see the country’s best amateur boxers in action this week, when the national championship is presented at the Transnet Boxing Club in Koedoespoort.

Provincial amateur boxing teams from all nine provinces will travel to Pretoria to clash in Koedoespoort, where new national champions will be crowned.

The tournament will run from Tuesday 1 July to Sunday 6 July and the boxing action will take place daily between 13:00 and 19:00.

– Meanwhile, the Gauteng Boxing Organisation (GABO) hosted a fancy and very successful Box&Dine tournament this past weekend to raise money for the Gauteng Youth and Elite team that will participate in the national tournament.

Several clubs from the Gauteng region supported the event with boxers from all over the province registering for the event. There were boxers from the central area of ​​Johannesburg, from the East and West Rand, from Alberton in the south of the province and of course also from Pretoria.

Two boxers even travelled from Lephalale (Ellisras) to participate in the tournament.

The evening kicked off with a women’s fight in which Carien Els from Alberton faced Nikita van Tonder from the Mustang club in Lephalale. Els won quite easily, after Van Tonder’s corner threw in the towel.

Six action-packed fights in various weight divisions followed.

In the fight between the two youngest boxers of the evening (both eleven years old), Vincent du Preez of the Tuine Tiere boxing club also forced his opponent, Jan Kola of Fight with Insight in Johannesburg, to surrender in the first round.

The winners of the rest of the fights were all determined by points decisions.

Although no knockouts were landed, there was certainly no shortage of action. In more than one fight, boxers had to bite the bullet to stay on their feet and in three of those fights, boxers had to face counts of eight.

Between fights, various items were auctioned and supporters did their part to assist the Gauteng team in this way to help cover costs for the national championship. Meanwhile, halfway through the action, the guests were able to enjoy a delicious, carefully prepared meal, which also included dessert.

