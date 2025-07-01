Brave the cold and take part in the first local post-Comrades road race

The Garsfontein Ice Breaker road race is already well known among road athletes who dare to brave the winter weather of Gauteng.

This half marathon race is presented annually by the Wingate Road Runners in collaboration with Garsfontein NG Kerk Gemeente and is also recognized by Athletics Gauteng North (AGN) as an official league race. The half marathon will start at 07:00.

The event, which has already been presented annually since 2008, also includes a 10km race (starting at 07:00), a 5km race (starting at 07:15) and a 1km fun run, starting at 07:20.

This race has been voted South Africa’s best organised road race in the past and last year almost 2000 athletes participated.

Advance entries can still be done online until midnight on 1 July at https://www.entryninja.com and late entries, as well as race number collections can be done at Laerskool Garsfontein (Petronella Street entrance) or the morning of the race from 05:30.

Enquiries can be directed to Claude at 083-564-3630.

