Irene Villagers Cricket Club ends season as top club in various leagues

The Irene Villagers Cricket Club showed for the second time in four years that Tuks’ days of total domination of club cricket under the jurisdiction of the Titans Cricket Union (previously known as Northerns Cricket Union) were probably numbered.

After this club in Centurion won their first ever Premier League title four years ago, they not only repeated the achievement this past season, but also dominated several other leagues.

Irene Villagers Cricket Club had a truly remarkable 2024/2025 season. The club’s achievements include:

Men’s Premier League first team was crowned champions. They beat Tuks, who normally dominate the league, to the top position. In the final league match they had a nine wicket win against Tuks to claim the crown as league champions.

Irene Villagers’ first team shared the men’s T20 Cup with Tuks due to a rain-affected final. They were in a dominant position when the match was called off.

Irene Villagers’ Women’s Premier League first team was also crowned champions. With this achievement, they won their sixth title in seven seasons.

The club’s Men’s second team were shared winners of the Reserve League and won the Reserve League T20 Cup.

After the season, Irene Villagers Cricket Club also received a great honour when they were named the winner of the Club of Excellence award at the Titans Cricket Union’s annual awards ceremony. They won this award for a fourth year in a row.

“It is a proud moment to witness the members of Villagers and Irene Country Club lift both the men’s and women’s Premier League trophies, along with the prestigious Club of Excellence award – a triple triumph rooted in camaraderie and a deep sense of belonging,” said the club’s chairman, Pierre Coetzer.

According to Coetzer, this achievement is powered by a world-class training program.

“Irene Villagers is where players grow together, play for one another and pursue greatness as one,” he remarked.

Doug Yates, director of cricket at Irene Villagers, who oversees coaching for the men’s and women’s first teams, agreed that it has been a standout season for the club.

“The fact that our men’s first team was able to break Tuks’ dominance to win the Premier League, alongside sharing the T20 Cup final from a strong position, was a major statement. The women’s team claiming their sixth title in seven years shows their continued excellence, while our men’s second team’s double success in the Reserve League and T20 competition speaks to the depth we’ve built,” he commented.

For Yates, the club’s award as Club of Excellence for the fourth consecutive year was the icing on the cake.

“It is the perfect reflection of the hard work across all levels of the club,” he concluded.

Irene Villagers Cricket Club was established in 1965 and is a section of the Irene Country Club. It is one of the largest cricket affiliated clubs in the Titans Cricket Union with 24 teams across the juniors, ladies and gentlemen cricket sections, including two Veteran’s team for players older than 40.

Do you have more information about the story?

Please send us an email to [email protected] or phone us on 083 625 4114.

For free breaking and community news, visit Rekord’s websites: Rekord East

For more news and interesting articles, like Rekord on Facebook, follow us on Twitter or Instagram

At Caxton, we employ humans to generate daily fresh news, not AI intervention. Happy reading!