Bulls and Sharks end WP teams’ unbeaten record at Grant Khomo Week

For some it may not have been a real shock result, but the outcome of Friday’s main match at the 2025 FNB Grant Khomo Week on the sports grounds of St Albans College in Pretoria was nevertheless a slight surprise.

After WP’s top team achieved two very impressive victories with their approach of adventurous running rugby earlier in the week, the general expectation was that they might be too good for the Sharks.

However, the boys from KwaZulu-Natal, who beat the Lions on Monday and drew with the hosts, the Blue Bulls, on Wednesday, surprised friend and foe by dominating the Cape Town team from the kick-off and eventually giving them a proper beating. The final score was 51-28, after the Sharks had already led 38-21 at half-time.

In the process, the Sharks dethroned the WP team as unofficial champions of this prestigious tournament, after they defeated the Blue Bulls in the main match on day three last year.

The match gave the spectators value for their money, as it produced twelve tries – seven for the Sharks and five for the WP.

Remember the name Daniel Miskey. This student from Kearnsney College in Botha’s Hill between Pietermaritzburg and Durban showed his talent with a brilliant display of well-rounded flyhalf play. Like a true general, he pulled the strings at the back and created opportunities for the players on his outside to shine against a WP team that earlier in the week was definitely the favourite to go home as the tournament’s best performers again.

Up front, the Sharks’ large pack of forwards sometimes left the spectators in disbelief at the fact that they are actually only 16-year-old boys. This well-drilled pack dominated their opponents and thus made the dangerous WP backline struggle, as they had to constantly play under pressure.

– In the penultimate match of the day at St Albans College’s Moshate field, the Blue Bulls also ended the undefeated record of the WP XV, unofficially the WP’s second team. The young Bulls won 43-12, after already leading 22-7 at halftime.

The Western Cape team started well and scored first after just six minutes of play via their agile backs. But then the dominance of the Blue Bulls’ bigger, stronger pack of forwards began to slowly but surely give them the upper hand.

Also remember the name Dandré Brink. Along with the dominance of the forwards and their almost unstoppable mauling, this centre from Affies was the big difference between the two teams. Brink is one of those big, strong and fast centres who can break any line with ease and then not only score points himself, but also create opportunities for his teammates as a playmaker.

– Earlier, the SWD team from the Southern Cape region managed to end their week on a high note by beating the Lions 15-5 in a tough battle.

– In the first match of the day on the Moshate field, the Eastern Province (EP) team also ended their week with their second victory by beating the Griffons of Northern Free State 35-16.

– On the Baloyi A-field, Zimbabwe managed to win the battle between the two visiting teams from neighbouring countries of South Africa when they beat Namibia 34-5.

Other results on the Baloyi A and B fields were as follows:

Free State 45; Griquas 34

Boland 36; Border 12

Limpopo Blue Bulls 30; Leopards 12

Pumas 29; Valke 0

Iqhawe XV 43; Border Country Districts 11

The tournament was well organised and the team effort between SA Rugby, the Blue Bulls Rugby Union’s High Schools Association and St Albans College ensured smooth arrangements and a pleasant experience for players, officials and spectators.

