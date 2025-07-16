Ackers comes home to lead Bulls at Loftus

After weeks of speculation, Bulls supporters’ time of waiting was over when the Blue Bulls Company (BBCo) announced on Wednesday morning that popular and sought-after coach Johan Ackermann had been appointed as the Bulls’ new head coach.

For Ackermann, or “Ackers” as he has been known since his playing days when he made a name for himself as a young policeman for the ‘Bobbies” in Pretoria who fulfilled the role of a classic “enforcer” number-4 lock who did not back down from the tough guys of the ruthless Carlton Cup club league, this appointment is a homecoming after many wanderings.

– There were two notable aspects surrounding the BBCo’s announcement.

* Firstly, it is pertinently stated that Ackermann has been appointed as ‘head coach’, while Jake White’s job description is that of Director of Rugby.

* Secondly, no mention is made of the staff – such as assistant coaches etc. – who will assist Ackerman as management team. These aspects will surely be clarified next week when Ackermann will have his first media session in Pretoria.

The Bulls’ full statement on Ackermann’s appointment reads as follows:

The Vodacom Bulls are proud to confirm the appointment of Johan Ackermann as head coach. The three-time South African Coach of the Year comes to Loftus Versfeld with elite-level experience, having coached both locally and overseas, most recently with the South African under-20s.

“He’s the right person at the right time. He’s a Carlton League legend, he played his first Test at Loftus, he played for the Bulls… his blood is blue. This was always meant to be. His management of people and ability to drive culture are renowned,”said Willem Strauss, president of the Blue Bulls Rugby Union.

It was a view echoed by Edgar Rathbone, the chief executive of the Blue Bulls Company.

“Johan Ackermann is not just an outstanding coach; he is a leader who lives and breathes the values of this union. His reputation for forging powerful team cultures, developing players to their full potential, and delivering results at the highest level is well proven.

“The Vodacom Bulls are a club built on legacy and ambition, and with Johan at the helm, we are confident our future will be shaped by excellence, resilience, and unity. This appointment marks an exciting new chapter for Bulls rugby, and we are thrilled to welcome him home.”

Speaking from Italy, where he is assisting the Junior Springboks ahead of the final of the World Rugby U20 Championship, Ackermann described his appointment as a dream come true.

“The moment I received the call I got goose bumps – it still feels too good to be true. I’m like a Grade One going to school for the first time. I’m so excited; it’s a privilege and an honour.”

“It’s a great union with wonderful tradition and supporters. Eighty percent of my friends are Bulls supporters. The Vodacom Bulls have been successful for so many years, and now I have that challenge and I would like to thank the Board for giving me that opportunity. It’s a bit different to my previous roles where I had to help build teams up. The Bulls are already there – now I must make them grow and succeed even more.”

* Ackermann’s journey through rugby is one of resilience, transformation, and quiet authority. Born in Benoni in 1970, he forged a robust playing career as a lock, earning 13 Test caps for the Springboks between 1996 and 2007. His relentless physicality and grit made him a formidable presence, and his final appearance at age 37 crowned him the oldest debutante in Springbok history.

After retiring in 2008, Ackermann transitioned seamlessly into coaching, beginning with the Lions in Johannesburg. Initially appointed as forwards coach, he took over as head coach in 2013, and ushered in a bold new era. Under his stewardship, the Lions reached two consecutive Super Rugby finals. His teams played expansive, high-tempo rugby grounded in discipline and player empowerment. He cultivated a culture of respect and trust, transforming overlooked talent into Springboks and rekindling pride in the Lions jersey. Ackermann’s tactical acumen and emotional intelligence earned him acclaim and international recognition.

He led the SA ‘A’ side in 2016 and 2017 before joining Gloucester in England, where he guided the club to a Challenge Cup final and a Premiership semi-final. In Japan, he continued to leave his mark with the Red Hurricanes and Urayasu D-Rocks, bringing cohesion and values-based leadership to diverse squads.

Ackermann returned to South African rugby earlier this year as a coaching consultant for the SA under-20s. His influence extends far beyond the field. Steeped in faith and shaped by his time in the police force, he values character and resilience as deeply as tactics. Whether developing young talent or rebuilding team identity, he remains a coach who builds champions, and good men, at the same time. Ackermann will be formally unveiled to the media in Pretoria next week.

