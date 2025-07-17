Bouwer sisters aim for international breakthrough in Climbing

Caitlin and Tiffany Bouwer, two sisters from Centurion, are making an international name for themselves with their achievements in the fast-growing sport of Climbing.

The Bouwer Sisters have once again made Gauteng proud after being selected to compete in the World Cup competitions of the International Council for Competition Climbing (IFSC), which will take place this month in various cities in Europe.

After earning their Protea colours in this sport for two consecutive years, the sisters travelled to China in August last year to participate in the Youth World Championship.

The IFSC Youth World Championships is arguably the most prestigious event for youth athletes to take part in, while the tough World Cup series is probably the biggest test for any international climber.

“I’m incredibly excited and honoured to be representing South Africa at the IFSC World Cup in Madrid. Competing on the world stage is always an amazing experience, and I feel proud to wear the green and gold. This will be my third time representing my country, and after seven years in the sport, it still feels just as special. I can’t wait to climb alongside the best in the world and keep pushing my limits,” said Caitlin Bouwer shortly before their departure for Europe.

Her sister, Tiffany, also couldn’t hide her excitement and especially talked about the competition in Finland.

“When I was younger, climbing internationally always seemed so far away. The first year I made the team I was so excited to see what would come. This is my third year competing for my country and nothing has changed. I can’t wait to visit Finland and make SA proud,” she remarked.

The Bouwer Sisters, who also coach younger climbers at the local Rock Valley Climbing Club in Hennops Park, Centurion, train six days a week at this indoor climbing facility under the expert guidance of their head coach and father, Tiaan Bouwer.

“I am extremely proud of the girls. Having qualified for three years in a row shows their dedication to their sport they love. It’s a privilege to be both their dad and coach. The fact that they are counted among the best climbers from not only Gauteng, but South Africa, is really a proud moment for me,” the proud father concluded.

