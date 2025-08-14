Hanekom and Louw take home the booty at Bulls player awards

Cameron Hanekom and Wilco Louw were the big winners at the Vodacom Bulls Player Awards held in Pretoria on Wednesday evening.

On a dazzling night when players swapped rugby gear for glam, it was celebration all round as Hanekom, the Vodacom Bulls No 8, was named Fans Player of the Year, Investec Champions Cup Forward of the Year, Investec Champions Cup Player of the Year and Vodacom United Rugby Championship Forward of the Year, an extraordinary sweep by one of the team’s most outstanding players.

Louw, meanwhile, was rewarded for his heroic front row efforts by being named Vodacom Bulls United Rugby Championship Player of the Year and winning the Vodacom Bulls Senior MVP award.

Sizophila Solontsi, who travels with the South African squad to the Rugby World Cup tomorrow, was named Isuzu Bulls Daisies Players Player of the Year and MVP.

Jannes Kirsten cracked the nod as Vodacom Bulls Carling Currie Cup Player of the Year, while Canan Moodie took home the Investec Champions Cup Back of the Year award.

In most cases, awards were determined by coaching staff and management, while players themselves voted for players’ player awards. Additionally, the fan awards were adjudicated by Vodacom.

FULL LIST OF AWARD WINNERS

Vodacom Bulls U19 Back of the Year: JT Kapank

Vodacom Bulls U19 Forward of the Year: Jean Erasmus

Vodacom Bulls U19 Players Player of the Year: Abri van der Westhuysen

Vodacom Bulls U21 Back of the Year: Logan Opperman

Vodacom Bulls U21 Forward of the Year: Corne Beets

Vodacom Bulls U21 Players Player of the Year: Corne Beets

Isuzu Bulls Daisies Back of the Year (Puma): Patience Mokone

Isuzu Bulls Daisies Forward of the Year (Isuzu): Faith Tshauke

Isuzu Bulls Daisies Players Player of the Year (GP Consult): Sizophila Solontsi

Vodacom Bulls Carling Currie Cup Back of the Year: Chris Smit

Vodacom Bulls Carling Currie Cup Forward of the Year: Joe van Zyl

Vodacom Bulls Carling Currie Cup Player of the Year: Jannes Kirsten

Vodacom Bulls Investec Champions Cup Back of the Year (Puma): Canan Moodie

Vodacom Bulls Investec Champions Cup Forward of the Year (Isuzu): Cameron Hanekom

Vodacom Bulls Investec Champions Cup Player of the Year: Cameron Hanekom

Vodacom Bulls United Rugby Championship Back of the Year: David Kriel

Vodacom Bulls United Rugby Championship Forward of the Year: Cameron Hanekom

Vodacom Bulls United Rugby Championship Player of the Year: Wilco Louw

Employee of the Year (BrightRock): Collen Khoza

Vodacom Bulls Newcomer of the Year (Ram): Keagan Johannes

Vodacom Bulls Team Man of the Year (Richelieu): Johan Grobbelaar

Vodacom Fans Player of the Year: Cameron Hanekom

Isuzu Bulls Daisies MVP and Player of the Year: Sizophila Solontsi

Vodacom Bulls Junior MVP (Afgri): Corne Beets

Vodacom Bulls Senior MVP: Wilco Louw.

