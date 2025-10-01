TUT to battle UFS in Varsity Football 2025 final showdown

TUT last week secured a hard-fought 1-0 victory over UJ in a tense Varsity Football semi-final, booking their place in the final where they will face UFS.

Meanwhile UFS advanced after holding their nerve in a dramatic penalty shootout, edging NWU 4-3 to seal their spot in the championship clash.

In a nail-biting Varsity Football semi-final showdown, TUT Football secured their spot in the final with a hard-fought 1-0 victory over hosts UJ Football. The match, played at a hushed UJ Soweto Stadium, was a tense tactical battle that came down to a single moment of brilliance.

The opening half was a cagey affair, with both teams prioritizing defence. TUT controlled possession, pushing UJ deep into their own territory, but neither side managed to create a clear-cut opportunity. The most notable action came in the 6th minute when UJ’s goalkeeper, Kyle Van Rensburg, was forced to make a save from a long-range shot. The teams went into halftime deadlocked at 0-0.

After the break, the intensity ramped up significantly. The physical game led to a flurry of yellow cards, and the momentum shifted decisively in the 69th minute. UJ’s Yasidu Lifa received his second yellow card, earning him a red card and an early exit. This left the home team to play the remainder of the match with just ten men, giving TUT the confidence to press their advantage.

The decisive moment came shortly after. TUT’s Lehlomo Tolo delivered the winning blow with a stunning strike, finding the back of the net and putting his team up 1-0. Having a man and a goal advantage, TUT continued to attack, but the score remained 1-0 at the final whistle.

This win was sweet revenge for TUT, who had been defeated 1-0 by UJ in a previous match in Round 6 during the round-robin stage.

After finishing the season at the top of the table with five wins and two draws, TUT’s victory eliminated UJ from the title race and earned them a well-deserved place in the final.

TUT has the opportunity to win their fifth Varsity Football title, having also been crowned champions in 2016; 2018; 2022 and 2023.

The final will take place on Thursday 2 October at Shimla Park on the UFS campus in Bloemfontein.

