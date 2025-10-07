Grobbies leads Bulls on European tour

The Bulls left last night for their three-week tour to Ireland and Scotland, during which they will play against Ulster (Saturday 11 October), Connacht (Friday 17 October) and the Glasgow Warriors (Friday 24 October), with 13 Springboks in their ranks.

Unfortunately, a failed HIA scuppered Marcell Coetzee’s chances and the flank will remain at home (for now) where he will be regularly assessed by medical staff. He had led the Bulls to two fine opening wins but will now be replaced as captain by hooker Johann Grobbelaar.

Johan Ackermann’s choice as his captain for the tour is very interesting. Grobbelaar has been a very strong leader in the group since his junior days and he even captained the Junior Springboks on occasion in 2017. For some strange reason, his leadership has not been appreciated by the Bulls so far.

Meanwhile, Kurt-Lee Arendse remains in rehab nursing a hamstring injury but could be considered down the line.

Also, as per player welfare protocols, tighthead Wilco Louw will be replaced after week two by Khuta Mchunu.

Ruan Nortje is also staying at home to rest but will be available if an SOS goes out.

The Bulls have been bolstered by the return of Cheswill Jooste, Jan Serfontein and Cobus Wiese, all of whom missed the weekend’s match against Leinster.

The addition of Springboks like Handre Pollard, Wilco Louw and Canan Moodie will doubtless add steel to the squad, although the challenge, as intimated by coach Johan Ackermann, will be to seamlessly integrate them.

“We’ve got individual plans in place, but injuries have already forced one or two changes. Hopefully we’ll integrate them quickly. It’s probably the biggest challenge for Handré, just because he’s the newest addition, while the others have played with us before,” Ackermann said before the team’s departure.

BULLS TOURING SQUAD

Props: Gerhard Steenekamp; Wilco Louw; Mornay Smith; Jan Hendrik Wessels; Alulutho Tshkweni and Francois Kloppers.

Hookers: Johann Grobbelaar (capt) and Jean Else

Locks: Cobus Wiese; Nicolaas Janse van Rensburg and Reinhardt Ludwig;

Loose Forwards: Marco van Staden; Mpilo Gumede; Jeandre Rudolph; JJ Theron and Nama Xaba

Scrum halfes: Embrose Papier; Paul de Wet and Zak Burger

Fly Halves: Handre Pollard; Johan Goosen and Keagan Johannes

Centres: David Kriel; Harold Vorster and Jan Serfontein;

Wings: Canan Moodie; Sebastian De Klerk; Cheswill Jooste and Stravino Jacobs

Full backs: Willie le Roux and Devon Williams.

Do you have more information about the story?

Please send us an email to [email protected] or phone us on 083 625 4114.

For free breaking and community news, visit Rekord’s websites: Rekord East

For more news and interesting articles, like Rekord on Facebook, follow us on Twitter or Instagram