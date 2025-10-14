Local sportSport

Unique Region-5 road race hosted in Pretoria

Despite cool, wet weather conditions, thousands of athletes and fitness enthusiasts arrived at the Union Buildings in Pretoria on Sunday for the unique Region-5 Marathon.

Pretoria’s star athlete, Irvette van Zyl, was the winner of the 21.1km race for the open women category at the Region 5 Marathon that was held on Sunday at the Union Buildings in Pretoria. She completed the race in a time of 01:14:55. Photo: Cecilia van Bers

For road athletes from all over Gauteng, all roads led to the Union Buildings in Pretoria, where the unique Region-5 road race took place this past weekend.

This race is an African Union Sports Council initiative for Southern Africa and it was presented in collaboration with the national Department of Sport, Arts and Culture and Athletics SA.

Thousands of athletes and other fitness enthusiasts lined up in front of the Union Buildings early Sunday morning to participate in one of three race options, depending on their fitness levels and abilities.

Daniel Paulus from Namibia won the men’s 21.1km race for the open category at the Region 5 Marathon that was held on Sunday at the Union Buildings in Pretoria.
Photo: Cecilia van Bers

Participants had a choice of entering a 21.1km half-marathon, a 10km road race, an official 5km race or a 5km fun run, while there was also a 1 mile race for athletes with disabilities on offer.

Representatives from the AU, the Tshwane Department of Community and Social Development Services and the national Department of Sports, Arts and Culture joined the participants to share in the festive atmosphere that transformed the streets of Pretoria around the Union Buildings into a colourful sports carnival.

Karabo Mailula (centre) won the women’s 10km race. Maria Kanyangela (left) was second and Lizzy Hutamo (right) third.
Photo: Cecilia van Bers

South Africa’s Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture, Gayton McKenzie also had a message for the participants.

“The Region-5 Marathon is not just about running, it’s about showing the world the strength, unity, and talent of our continent,” said McKenzie.

Despite the rainy weather, the event turned into a vibrant celebration of fitness and health as the athletes and dignitaries came together for a spirited day of running, promoting healthy and active living across the city.

Stephen Mokoka (centre) won the men’s 10km race at the Region-5 race in Pretoria. Cwenga Nose (left) was second and Pontsho Motaung (right) third.
Photo: Cecilia van Bers

With big prize money on the table, the organizers showed their commitment to lifting athletics and creating real opportunities for athletes at every level.

Daniel Paulus from Namibia won the men’s 21.1km men’s race in the open category, while Pretoria’s own Olympic star, Irvette van Zyl, was the first woman to cross the finish line in the women’s half marathon.

Another two local athletes from Pretoria, Stephen Mokoka (men) and Karabo Mailula (women) won the respective 10km races.

 

 

