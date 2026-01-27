Proteas and West Indies duel celebrates SuperSport Park’s 40th anniversary

Cricket fans in Pretoria are in for a special treat as international cricket returns to SuperSport Park on Thursday 26 January, with South Africa set to face the West Indies in the second T20 International of their current short tour in the country.

This highly anticipated clash comes at a special time for SuperSport Park, which proudly celebrates 40 years of hosting world-class cricket in 2026. For four decades, the stadium has been the heartbeat of cricket in Centurion, delivering unforgettable moments, legendary performances and a family-friendly atmosphere that makes it one of South Africa’s most loved sporting venues.

The last time SuperSport Park hosted the West Indies was in March 2023, during two back-to-back T20 Internationals that produced thrilling cricket.

Known for its vast grass embankments and welcoming environment, SuperSport Park offers an ideal match day experience for families, friends and passionate cricket supporters alike. Whether enjoying the action from the stands or soaking up the atmosphere on the embankments, fans can expect a festive, electric setting as international cricket lights up Centurion once again.

The match is part of a series of three T20 encounters against the men from the Caribbean Islands, which will also serve as preparation for both teams for the 2026 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka, which kicks off on February 7.

Adding to the excitement on the day, fans will also be treated to a live performance by rapper, producer and storyteller Yanga Chief, one of South Africa’s most celebrated hip-hop artists.

The match gets underway at 18:00, with gates opening from 15:00, giving fans plenty of time to soak up the atmosphere and enjoy the build-up. Tickets are available via Ticketpro.co.za.

