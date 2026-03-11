Titans chase trophy number 22 to celebrate 40 years at SuperSport Park

After an unprecedented three-year trophy drought at SuperSport Park, the Titans management believes the team is ready to turn the tide in the final domestic tournament of the current season.

The CSA Provincial One-Day Challenge (Division One) kicked off on 27 February and the Momentum Multiply Titans are currently third on the log after two wins in their first three matches.

The Titans will host two more fixtures at SuperSport Park in this festive year during which this iconic stadium’s 40th anniversary is celebrated.

Cricket fans and supporters of the Titans will have the opportunity to see their team live in action at SuperSport Park on Thursday 12 March (from 13:00) and again on Sunday 22 March (from 10:00), when they will take on the Tuskers of Pietermaritzburg and the Dragons of Potchefstroom respectively.

Tickets for both fixtures are available now at ticketpro.co.za.

After four decades of memorable cricket moments, legendary performances, and unforgettable occasions for supporters, SuperSport Park is still renowned for its warm, family-friendly atmosphere. The famous grass embankments give the ground a relaxed, social feel that sets it apart from many venues in South African cricket.

Men like Donovan Ferreira and Lhuan-dré Pretorius are both currently in very good form and will certainly be a big attraction for supporters in the final phase of the current domestic season.

The CSA One Day Cup tournament, which was first held in the 1981/82 season, is also 45 years old this year and over the past 45 years, the Centurion team has already won this prestigious trophy five times, while they were joint holders once (2013/14).

The Titans are back on track and believe they can capture this proud team’s 22nd trophy during the CSA Provincial One-Day Challenge tournament, which is currently underway.

The Titans’ success in this tournament began in the 2007/08 season. On March 19, 2008, the Sky Blues faced the Warriors of the Eastern Cape in the final of the MTN Domestic One Day Championship (as the tournament was known at the time) at SuperSport Park. On that day a young Roelof van der Merwe first smashed 52 runs off 56 balls, after which he also took 4 wickets in 8 overs to help his team win this prestigious trophy for the first time.

The Sky Blues were also champions in the 2008/09; 2014/15; 2016/17 and 2018/19 seasons, while they shared the title with the Cape Cobras in the 2013/14 season. These six trophies are part of the grand total of 21 in all formats of the game that this proud team has won over the past 40 years since they made SuperSport Park their home.

