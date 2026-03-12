Pretoria duo ready for Cape Epic mountain bike race challenge

Two very promising young cyclists from Pretoria are gearing up to represent the Capital City in the most prestigious mountain biking stage-race in the world – the 2026 ABSA Cape Epic.

The Absa Cape Epic is a physically gruelling and mentally demanding mountain bike stage-race hosted in the Western Cape region amidst arguably some of the most beautiful natural surroundings in Africa.

Between 15 and 22 March, Pretoria’s young cycling sensations, Jordan Boshoff (21) and Travis Rademan-Ludeke (19), will be among the select group of participants who will once again have the opportunity to test themselves on the challenging route of this popular race.

Competing under the Project Dream SA banner, both riders are products of the competitive Pretoria cycling scene.

Boshoff and Rademan-Ludeke have transitioned from local trail-blazers to contenders in the professional UCI Men’s category. The two young cyclists made their debut at the Cape Epic last year, where they stood as one of the youngest professional pairings to have ever participated in this gruelling eight-day race.

Since then, their trajectory has been vertical. The 2025 season that saw the two young men secure a dominant overall victory at the Glacier Storms River Traverse. After winning the opening stage, they never looked back.

The pair has spent the last year refining their partnership and honing their craft. Their recent top-ten performances at high-altitude events like the Tankwa Trek signal that these Pretoria locals are no longer just ‘learning the ropes’ – they are pulling at them.

Project Dream SA started as a high-performance cycling programme in South Africa, focusing on identifying and supporting young athletes to compete both nationally and internationally. It was founded on a singular, ambitious premise – to transform South African raw talent into world-class champions.

For Boshoff and Rademan-Ludeke, the 2026 Cape Epic is the ultimate litmus test for this vision.

The race demands more than just physical output. It requires a psychological bond that can withstand eight days of mechanical failures, extreme heat, and over 16,000 meters of vertical climbing.

“In a race this long, your partner is your lifeline. It’s about those moments when one of us is struggling and the other has to find that extra ten percent to pull us through. We’ve built that trust on the long training roads back home in Pretoria and that’s what we’re taking to the start line,” Rademan-Ludeke said shortly before the team’s departure for the Western Cape.

As the countdown to the March 15th Prologue begins, the cycling and sporting community of their home province are in full support. In a sport often dominated by international veterans and superstars, Boshoff and Rademan-Ludeke represent a fresh, aggressive South African presence that isn’t afraid to challenge the status quo.

By aiming to compete at the sharp end of the pro field, Project Dream SA is proving that the next generation of global cycling icons is being forged right here in our own backyard. Having both participated and winning the School Racing Program, Boshoff & Rademan-Ludeke are hoping to prove to youngsters that chasing your dreams can become a reality.

