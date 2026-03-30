Titans crowned champions in Provincial One-Day Challenge

After a trophy drought of three seasons (except for the shared title of the domestic 4-day series in the 2024/25 season), the Momentum Multiply Titans can finally boast a domestic title and a trophy in the showcase at SuperSport Park.

Rivaldo Moonsamy and his team had to beat the two undefeated teams in the tournament, both within five days, to lift this trophy. They did this in style and with two solid performances to become the coveted CSA Provincial One-Day Challenge champions for the first time since the 2018/19 season.

First, they beat the Warriors by four-wickets in the play-offs last Wednesday to reach the final and on Sunday, the Titans held their nerve in a tight, seesawing contest to clinch title with a three-wicket win over the Lions in Johannesburg.

Chasing 249, the Titans got home with just one ball to spare, finishing on 249/7 in 49.5 overs to seal a dramatic victory in a final that ebbed and flowed until the final over.

Duan Jansen – twin brother of the Proteas star, Marco –’s superb unbeaten innings of 61 runs ensured that the Titans are the CSA Provincial One-Day Challenge champions for 2025/26. Here, Jansen also celebrates with veteran, Roelof van der Merwe, the wicket of Onkgomoditse Seletswane that he took in the Lions’ innings.

Photo: Cricket SA

After winning the toss and opting to bat, the Lions compiled 248/9 from their 50 overs, with Rassie van Der Dussen’s 57 anchoring the effort.

Temba Bavuma also made a key contribution with 43 off 42 balls, helping set a platform in an innings built more on control than outright dominance.

While the Lions never fully broke free, their ability to string together partnerships and add late runs ensured they posted a competitive total.

With the ball, the Titans were well served by Lizaad Williams, whose 3/49 kept the pressure firmly on throughout the innings. His strikes at crucial moments ensured the Lions were never allowed to settle, with support from the rest of the attack maintaining a tight grip on proceedings.

The 41-year-old veteran, Roelof van der Merwe, also made his contribution with the ball, as usual. His bowling figures of 2/32 in 7 overs included the wickets of Van der Dussen and Reeza Hendricks. It was also this “Outoppie” of the team, also known as “Bulldog”, who was able to hit the winning runs off the penultimate ball to be able to once again be part of a Titans team lifting a trophy – a privilege he had enjoyed frequently earlier in his career.

However, the Titans’ pursuit never settled into cruise control. Wickets at key moments ensured the required rate remained uncomfortable, forcing calculated risks rather than outright aggression.

After the opening batsmen, Moonsamy and Lesego Senokwane both failed with two ducks, Keegan Petsersen was the cornerstone, crafting a superb 90 that anchored the chase and absorbed the pressure.

He found the perfect ally in Duan Jansen – twin brother of the Proteas star, Marco – who delivered under immense pressure with an unbeaten 61.

TITANS CROWNED ONE DAY CUP CHAMPIONS! 🏆



The Momentum Multiply Titans are back on top, claiming the 2025/26 One Day Cup title with a thrilling three-wicket victory over the DP World Lions at the Wanderers.



A composed bowling effort led by Lizaad Williams (3/49) set the tone… pic.twitter.com/fuy9nxYLOG — Momentum Multiply Titans (@Titans_Cricket) March 30, 2026

His composure at the death proved decisive, guiding the Titans through the closing stages when the match hung in the balance.

Even then, the Lions kept coming. Their bowlers continued to strike and build pressure, dragging the contest deep into the final over.

Beyers Swanepoel (3/44) and Cody Yusuf (3/43) kept the hosts in the contest.

But the Titans held their nerve, edging over the line with Jansen and Van der Merwe in front of the wickets and with a single ball remaining in a finish that reflected both the tension and quality of the contest.

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