Ackermann includes 15 Springboks in his strong squad for URC semi-final against Munster

After their struggles earlier in the United Rugby Championship tournament, it seems that things are starting to swing in the Bulls’ favour in this crucial phase of the competition and Johan Ackermann was able to basically select a full-strength team for Saturday’s URC quarter-final at Loftus Versfeld against Irish club, Munster.

A total of 15 Springboks – 12 in the starting line-up and three on the bench – will be part of the Bulls’ attempt to qualify for the semi-finals on Saturday.

The most notable changes from the side that faced Benetton come in the backline, where Kurt-Lee Arendse returns on the wing in place of Devon Williams, while Stravino Jacobs is promoted from the bench to the starting XV ahead of Sergeal Petersen. In the pack, captain Marcell Coetzee – back from illness – comes into the loose trio for Jeandré Rudolph, adding vast playoff and Test experience alongside Cameron Hanekom and Elrigh Louw.

There is also a reshuffle in the second row, with Ruan Vermaak elevated from the replacements bench to partner Ruan Nortje, on the verge of 150 caps, while Cobus Wiese drops to the impact squad.

Ackermann has otherwise retained the spine of the side that defeated Benetton, including the influential halfback pairing of Embrose Papier and Handré Pollard, as well as veteran fullback Willie le Roux, whose game management and attacking vision will be central to the Pretoria side’s ambitions of reaching another semi-final.

Saturday’s clash carries considerable weight for the home team, who is chasing a fifth successive appearance in a URC semi-final and remain determined to finally convert consistent playoff qualification into silverware. The Pretoria outfit have reached the quarterfinal stage in every season since South African teams joined the competition, and notably all four of their previous quarterfinals were won by the home side on the day.

They also enter the match in strong form, with their only defeat in the last 10 URC outings coming against the Stormers in March. Loftus Versfeld has again become a formidable venue, although Munster and the Glasgow Warriors are the only non-South African teams to have won there in the URC era.

The Bulls beat Munster earlier this year and will be hoping to repeat that success on Saturday. After Ackermann’s team went through a very difficult phase earlier in the season, their turnaround attempt began in January this year and in the process they beat Munster 34-31 at Loftus Versfeld towards the end of March.

Munster, meanwhile, arrive with extensive playoff pedigree, having qualified for the URC knockout stages for a 10th successive season. However, the Irish province’s away form has been inconsistent this season, with their only away victory in 2026 coming in a 45-15 triumph over Benetton in April.

The history between the teams also suggests a tightly contested affair. The Bulls hold a narrow 3-2 advantage from their five previous meetings with Munster, adding further intrigue to a quarterfinal that pits one of South Africa’s strongest home sides against one of the competition’s most experienced playoff teams.



BULLS v MUNSTER

1. Gerhard Steenekamp, 2. Johan Grobbelaar, 3. Wilco Louw, 4. Ruan Vermaak, 5. Ruan Nortje, 6. Marcell Coetzee (captain), 7. Elrigh Louw, 8. Cameron Hanekom, 9. Embrose Papier, 10. Handré Pollard, 11. Stravino Jacobs, 12. Harold Vorster, 13. Canan Moodie, 14. Kurt-Lee Arendse and 15. Willie le Roux. Replacements: 16. Marco van Staden, 17. Jan-Hendrik Wessels, 18. Francois Klopper, 19. Cobus Wiese, 20. Jeandré Rudolph, 21. Paul de Wet, 22. Stedman Gans and 23. Sergeal Petersen.