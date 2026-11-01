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Bulls in second place on URC log after half-century against plucky Scarlets

With a four-week break in the URC tournament, Johan Ackermann and his coaching staff can plan to build on the solid foundation their team laid during the first phase of the current season, following a convincing victory over Wales’ Scarlets at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday.

November 1, 2026
Pretoria Rekord 1 minute read
Cameron Hanekom (right) and Stedman Gans of the Bulls ensure that Scarlets centre Joe Roberts has no room to move during Saturday’s URC match at Loftus Versfeld. Photo: Frans Lombard

The Bulls are in second place on the United Rugby Championship log after thrashing the plucky Scarlets from Wales 54-26 at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday.

Hats off to the team from Llanelli, who built on their performance from last week against the Stormers. They managed to keep pace in the hot summer weather of Pretoria until about three-quarters of the way through the match.

But in the final 20 minutes, the Bulls steamrolled their opponents.

It was performance reminiscent of the good old Northern Transvaal days. The opponents gave their all, but the Bulls’ ‘slow poison’ took effect in the final quarter of the match, allowing them to rack up the points.

Photo: Frans Lombard
Photo: Frans Lombard
Photo: Frans Lombard
Photo: Frans Lombard
Photo: Frans Lombard
Photo: Frans Lombard
Photo: Frans Lombard
Photo: Frans Lombard
Photo: Frans Lombard
Photo: Frans Lombard
Photo: Frans Lombard
Photo: Frans Lombard
Photo: Frans Lombard
Photo: Frans Lombard
Photo: Frans Lombard
Photo: Frans Lombard
Photo: Frans Lombard
Photo: Frans Lombard
Photo: Frans Lombard
Photo: Frans Lombard
Photo: Frans Lombard
Photo: Frans Lombard
Photo: Frans Lombard
Photo: Frans Lombard

Half of the hosts’ tries came in the final 22 minutes as they opened a big gap on the scoreboard for a comfortable win.

However, they did not have things entirely their own way. After the Bulls gained a 19-0 lead, the Welsh side fought back to briefly level the scores at 26-26 when Joe Roberts got their fourth try during a profitable passage of play in the second stanza, just before the hour-mark.

With their scrum setting the tone, the Vodacom Bulls grew in confidence in the final quarter, committed fewer errors and found another gear to pull clear for a solid win.

Marcell Coetzee led the hosts’ forward charge superbly and went over twice, just like Dylan Maart, while Jeandre Rudolph was equally industrious with his strong carries and was also rewarded with a try.

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At Caxton, every story is written by humans. We use AI only to perform quality checks - never to generate the news. Happy reading!
November 1, 2026
Pretoria Rekord 1 minute read

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Koos Venter

Koos Venter is an experienced journalist who started his career 35 years ago, before the days of cellphones, modern computer systems, the internet and digital cameras, as a correspondent for Nexus, the former national magazine of the Department of Correctional Services. He has since worked for various other publications in all aspects of news coverage, as a columnist and in the production side of newspapers and online publications. Since 2007 he has specialized as a sports writer, while he is also regularly used as an analyst and commentator by several radio stations.
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