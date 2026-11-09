Tuks swimmers secure first SA medals at Youth Olympic Games in Senegal

Two days of racing, two medals – that is what Chanel Veldsman can boast of at the Youth Olympic Games in Dakar, while her Tuks teammate, Leah Markgraaff, was previously responsible for South Africa’s first medal at this sporting spectacle.

On the first day of the swimming action, Veldsman secured South Africa’s second medal by finishing third in the 200m breaststroke in a time of 2:30.87. In doing so, she claimed the bronze medal.

Japan’s Mana Ishikawa won the race with a 2:26.50 and Mohan Chang (China) was second in 2:27.21.

On day two the Tuks swimmer won silver in the 100m breaststroke. Remarkably, she improved her personal best time once again. Her time of 1:09.48 is more than a second faster than her previous best. Japan’s Mana Ishikawa won in 1:08.81, while Wui Kiu Man (Hong Kong) finished third in 1:10.33.

Veldsman credited Tuks’ head swimming coach, Rocco Meiring, for his role in her success.

“I trust him completely, knowing that he has produced Olympians and is deeply committed to his swimmers. It’s an amazing journey to be coached by him,” she said.

The 17-year-old Leah Markgraaff from TuksSwimming won South Africa’s first medal at the Games when she finished second in the 400m freestyle on day one of the action in the swimming pool.

Photo: Team South Africa

– The 17-year-old Markgraaff won South Africa’s first medal at the Games when she finished second in the 400m freestyle on day one of the action in the swimming pool.

It was a truly gutsy performance. Markgraaff led the first 100 metres, but Ecuador’s Elvira Espinosa overtook her on the third lap. Espinosa won in 4:22.87, while Markgraaff finished second in 4:26.13, just 0.02 seconds slower than her personal best. Belgium’s Celya Paques finished third in 4:28.37.

In an interview just as she got out of the pool, Markgraaff said she do not think it has quite sunk in yet, but she think it is a good achievement.

“I was thinking about the possibility of this happening before the race, but now that it has actually happened, it is surreal. I am so proud to be representing my country, and to bring home our first medal is incredibly special to me,” she remarked.

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