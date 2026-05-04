Families enjoy Portuguese festival party vibes

Hundreds of people gathered at Loftus Versfeld Stadium’s D-Field on Saturday for the Pretoria Portuguese Festival.

The event celebrates Portuguese culture with live music, traditional dance, and authentic food, featuring local and international artists.

One of the organisers, Ricardo Chadinha, said the festival was started by family and friends of Portuguese families living in Pretoria, “because most of our festivals are happening in Johannesburg”.

“We then decided to host one in Pretoria and bring the Portuguese community together to share our culture with different communities.”

Whether you’re there for the soulful sounds of Miro Freitas or the legendary peri-peri chicken, the festival is designed as a deep dive into the heart of Madeira and mainland Portugal.

“Beyond the main stage, you can wander through a bustling market filled with handmade crafts and artisanal treats like creamy pastéis de nata.”

For families, the day is exceptionally well-planned: while adults enjoy a cold caipirinha in the beer garden, the Clamber Club keeps younger children active in a secure play zone, and a dedicated teen area ensures there’s a vibe for every age group.

It’s less of a standard food market and more of a high-energy community reunion that captures the ‘alegria’ (joy) of Portuguese life right in the middle of Pretoria.

Denise Kruger, who is half-Portuguese, said she loves the Portuguese culture, food, traditional dance and live music.

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