Centurion gets a taste of the Cape at boutique festival

The Cape came to Centurion when the Winedown Boutique hosted its second annual Oyster and Wine Festival.

Wine farms from the Cape Town area showcased their authentic wines to attendees, who also enjoyed sushi regularly offered by Winedown, alongside oysters from Wild Peacock (Saldanha origin).

Daniel Cunningham performing.

Zanele Nzhiri, preparing oysters.

Boutique co-owner Natasha Celliers said Centurion lacks a wine culture and that events such as these help bring that unique experience to locals.

“Today is about being with your family, being with your friends, enjoying a glass of wine or two or three, some oysters and sushi, and just enjoying the environment and the company. We’ve got the lovely grounds, where the kids can come and play, of course, and enjoy a different kind of culture in Pretoria,” Celliers said.

Nomsa Tshuma and Tlalane Mahase.

She said wines from 13 different farms were on show, and that the oysters provide an authentic Knysna experience not typically found when pairing them with Method Cap Classique (MCC).

Alden Erasmus and Jacolien Delport. Nandoux Vermeuelen and Kiara Ferreira. Candice Legong, Catherine Mashigo, and Kea Kganyago.

The boutique looks forward to hosting a Breast Cancer Ladies Night on October 15, where attendees will create a pottery silhouette of their chests, as well as its weekly winedowns.

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