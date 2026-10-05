Fire at Waltloo Substation leaves Ward 41 in dark for eight days

Hundreds of household and business electricity connections across Silverton, Waltloo, and surrounding eastern suburbs remain dark following severe infrastructure damage at the Waltloo Substation.

The power woes began after a severe storm on September 28 caused network disruptions. The following morning, around 08:00, a fire broke out at the 132/11kV Waltloo Substation, leaving a transformer at the Njala Infeed Substation faulty and causing widespread blackouts.

The outage impacted multiple areas across several wards, including Wapadrand, Faerie Glen, Mooikloof, Mamelodi, Silverton, Murrayfield, Meyerspark, Waltloo industrial, East Lynne areas, Wingate and Hatherley.

Technicians inspecting a mini-sub. Photo: Facebook/Alderman Molatelo Sam Mashola



Power was partially restored over the weekend of October 2 and 3. However, by October 5, scores of residents in Ward 41, including Silverton, Waltloo, Meyerspark, Willow Park Manor, La Montagne and Murrayfield, were still without electricity.

Ward 41 councillor Ben Chapman explained that rainy conditions initially delayed repair teams. Once technicians began work, they discovered multiple single outages, network anomalies and underground cable faults.

“The fire and storm caused trips via Njala main sub feeder and most mini-sub were severely damaged,” Chapman said.

He said he wants power restored as soon as possible, noting that he is also without electricity.

“Businesses and residents are severely affected by this outage and we do not have an estimated time of restoration yet as more problems are discovered on the power network in Ward 41,” he said.

Chapman reminded residents that ward councillors depend on updates received from site teams and an estimated time of restoration will only be provided once all testing work is done.

Relief efforts launch in Pretoria east



In response to the ongoing crisis, the DA in Pretoria east launched a Ward 41 care campaign to assist residents in the dark.

“The situation has turned dire with some people that haven’t had food,” the party said in a statement.

“We call on any organisations, businesses, gyms to help out.”

Residents and local entities are encouraged to donate non-perishable food, generator fuel or offer charging stations and warm showers.

Drop-offs can be made at 4 Trevor Street in Murrayfield or by contacting 072 190 7900.

Technicians work to stabilise power network



City of Tshwane spokesperson Lindela Mashigo said the Energy and Electricity Business Unit is working around the clock to stabilise the network.

Mashigo confirmed that technical repairs, testing and commissioning at the 132/11kV Waltloo Substation are complete. About 50% of industrial consumers were reconnected on October 3, with phased switching raising overall industrial restoration to 90% by October 4.

Technicians are now installing backup network connections to reinforce supply reliability and prevent future disruptions.

Mashigo urged residents to use electricity sparingly as supply turns back on.

Meanwhile, 47 medium-voltage units remain off in the Koedoespoort supply area, affecting East Lynne and Jan Niemand Park. Repairs briefly restored 20 units on October 4 before the network tripped again.

In the Murrayfield supply area covering parts of Murrayfield, Watermeyer, Willow Park Manor and La Montagne, five of 30 affected medium-voltage units were reconnected over the weekend.

Repairs to a main feeder cable are underway, which could restore another 13 units subject to testing.

Mashigo apologised for the prolonged disruption and appealed to residents to allow repair teams to work safely without interference or protests.

By the time of publication, Ward 41 was still without power on the eighth day of the power crisis.

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