Burst pipeline cuts water supply to Pretoria CBD and surrounding suburbs

Municipal technicians have excavated a damaged 1 000mm high-density polyethylene pipe behind Bosman Station as repairs get under way.

October 13, 2026
Manna Maurice 1 minute read
City of Tshwane teams on-site repairing the pipe. Photo: Facebook/City of Tshwane Utility & Services for all regions.

Municipal teams are working to repair a burst 1 000mm pipeline that has cut the water supply to parts of Pretoria Central and surrounding areas.

Technicians excavated the pipe behind Bosman Station, near the Mercedes-Benz dealership, to attend to the fault.

City spokesperson Lindela Mashigo said repair teams were attending to the burst and apologised to residents for the inconvenience.

“The estimated restoration time is not yet available,” says Mashigo. “The city will provide an update once more information is confirmed. Water tankers are being arranged to assist affected residents. Water collection points will be communicated once confirmed.”

Mashigo urged residents who still have water to store enough for essential use and to use it sparingly.

The affected areas include Pretoria CBD, near Pretoria Station, Sunnyside, Arcadia, Bryntirion, Eastwood, Lisdogan Park and Balmoral.

The same 1 000mm pipeline burst in two separate locations behind the station and the adjacent car dealership in June, following similar bursts in May 2025 and July 2024.

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At Caxton, every story is written by humans. We use AI only to perform quality checks - never to generate the news. Happy reading!
October 13, 2026
Manna Maurice 1 minute read

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Manna Maurice

Manna Maurice is a content writer and photographer currently working as a journalist for the Pretoria Rekord newspaper. He covers stories affecting Pretoria residents specifically in the West and Central. Manna has been part of the Rekord team since July 2022. He has a BA degree in Journalism from the University of Johannesburg and an Honours degree in Media Studies from Unisa.
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